Flowspace Named Official US Fulfillment Partner for Mirakl-Powered Marketplaces

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flowspace, the software platform powering independent ecommerce fulfillment, announced today that it has been named an official fulfillment partner supporting Mirakl-powered marketplaces nationwide.

The partnership allows marketplace sellers on the Mirakl Connect platform to access Flowspace’s suite of software, including OmniFlow Visibility Suite and Inventory Flow, which provide real-time visibility into inventory and orders, and its flexible Fulfillment Network, to ensure prompt, reliable fulfillment profitably and at scale.

Flowspace’s partnership with Mirakl follows the Paris and Boston-based company’s recent $555M fundraise at an over $3.5B valuation, and its announcement that it has exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue, with more than $4.3B transacted on Mirakl-powered marketplaces in 2021.

U.S. retail ecommerce sales alone are predicted to top $1 trillion this year, and both digitally native and established brands are scaling omnichannel operations as they seek profitable growth amid increased competition and rising customer acquisition costs. Marketplaces offer an opportunity for brands to attract and engage more buyers, increase operational agility, and grow faster and more profitably.

Flowspace software, embedded within strategically located fulfillment centers nationwide, enables fast, affordable, omnichannel fulfillment for brands selling on marketplaces powered by Mirakl, as well as virtually anywhere online, with integrations to every major shopping cart and sales channel.

"Flowspace has enabled us to unlock marketplaces as new channels for expansion, and we’ve seen an immediate impact on sales volume,” said Ben Polichronopoulos, founder of home textile brand NY Loft. “The Flowspace integration with Mirakl has provided us with inventory and order visibility from day one, and fulfillment across channels has been seamless.”

For every $100 spent online, brands spend $20 on fulfillment and logistics to get the product to the end customer, per McKinsey. Flowspace’s flexible network, omnichannel integrations and centralized dashboard equip brands with the tools they need to provide the fast, affordable shipping customers demand, wherever they shop online.

“With shoppers across industries accelerating their online purchase behaviors, brands must rise to meet the growing demand for ‘anything, anywhere, anytime’. The partnership between Flowspace and Mirakl was designed to support exactly that,” said Ben Eachus, cofounder and CEO of Flowspace. “Marketplaces represent a huge opportunity for enterprises and emerging sellers alike. Flowspace is thrilled to provide fulfillment solutions to this ecosystem of high-quality brands.”

“Mirakl was founded on the premise of a world that is not monopolized by digital giants, but one where organizations that have pioneered their industries are empowered to compete and lead in an increasingly digital world,” said Alexandre Dauber, Senior Vice President, Connect at Mirakl. “Our strategy has been and will always be centered around the factors that drive our customers’ success. This partnership with Flowspace will enable sellers across Mirakl-powered Marketplaces to access the technology and tools they need to raise the bar on fulfillment and provide the fast, convenient delivery that customers demand.”

Worldwide, Mirakl’s technology powers more than 300 marketplaces in more than 40 countries, helping companies transform to platform businesses. Mirakl-powered Marketplaces include Belk, The Kroger Co., Madewell, and more.

About Flowspace

Flowspace is the software platform powering independent ecommerce fulfillment. The company’s cloud-based OmniFlow Visibility Suite software provides real-time visibility into inventory, orders, and fulfillment activity, centralizing all order sources in a single dashboard. Integrated within a flexible network of +130 fulfillment centers nationwide, Flowspace empowers brands to provide prompt, reliable fulfillment across channels, profitably and at scale.

Flowspace was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020, and its software was named Sustainability Service of the Year in 2021. More information on Flowspace can be found at www.flow.space.

About Mirakl

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them.

As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale, and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com