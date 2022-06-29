Fuzionaire Diagnostics Enters Agreement with McMaster University to Expand Capabilities in Developing Theranostic Radiopharmaceuticals

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuzionaire Diagnostics, Inc. ("Fuzionaire Dx") today announced a collaborative research agreement with McMaster University ("McMaster") under which theranostic radiopharmaceuticals developed with Fuzionaire Dx's HetSiFA® platform will be evaluated at McMaster's comprehensive preclinical nuclear medicine facilities.

The collaboration expands Fuzionaire Dx’s capabilities to evaluate oncologic theranostics made from its HetSiFA platform. The collaboration will begin with the biological and preclinical evaluation of multiple theranostic candidates targeting an undisclosed type of cancer and selection of promising candidates for further development.

Fuzionaire Dx creates theranostic candidates by combining its HetSiFAs, or heteroaromatic silicon-fluoride acceptors, with cancer-targeting peptides and other ligands. With the HetSiFA library, new theranostic candidates are created within weeks. The HetSiFA platform is compatible with fluorine-18, the leading radionuclide used in positron-emission-tomography (PET) imaging, and leading alpha- and beta-emitting radionuclides used for therapy, providing unique flexibility in creating new candidates.

Theranostics is a term that describes a "see it, treat it" approach to cancer that uses one radioactive drug to reveal tumor locations and a second radioactive drug to deliver therapy that kills cancer cells.

Primary leadership for the scientific collaboration includes Christopher Waldmann, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Fuzionaire Dx, and Saman Sadeghi, PhD, Associate Professor, Chemistry & Chemical Biology, and Principal Investigator, Radiochemistry & Radiopharmaceuticals, at McMaster University.

About Fuzionaire Diagnostics

Fuzionaire Diagnostics is a radiopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop accessible theranostics to fight cancer. With origins in Nobel laureate Robert Grubbs' lab at Caltech, our patented HetSiFA® library can create theranostic radiopharmaceutical candidates from disease-targeting peptides and other ligands within weeks. Our platform also offers unique flexibility in the choice of the radionuclide used for imaging or therapy as well as manufacturing advantages in a clinical setting that enable the wider use of these important precision treatments.

For more, visit us at: www.fuzionairedx.com.

About McMaster University

McMaster University is among Canada’s most research-intensive universities and is consistently ranked as one of the world’s Top 100 universities. Together, our researchers, students and staff advance human and societal health and well-being, creating a Brighter World.