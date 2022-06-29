Talon Cyber Security Selected for Exclusive Microsoft for Startups Program

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talon Cyber Security, provider of the first secure enterprise browser, today announced it has been selected as a partner for Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of high-potential startups. As a program member, Talon will receive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship and business support.

“Talon is proud to be working with an established leader like Microsoft as we continue to aggressively scale to meet the demand for our secure enterprise browser,” said Ofer Ben-Noon, co-founder and CEO, Talon Cyber Security. “Our goal is to make security for the future of work simple by enabling secure access for managed and unmanaged devices, and the feedback we have received from the world’s largest brands has been amazing. As we continue to gain traction, it is incredible to have the support of a true industry giant like Microsoft.”

The traditional approach of enabling secure access to modern applications is complex, expensive and puts organizations at risk. The TalonWork browser acts as the first line of defense and control point for enterprise security, while drastically reducing complexity and cost.

Talon brings enterprise-grade security to the browser, delivering native features like authentication, data loss prevention, zero trust controls and more. Customers leverage TalonWork to gain visibility into and secure SaaS applications, web activity, managed devices and unmanaged devices. Built on Chromium, TalonWork consistently delivers the high-quality user experiences required to secure the future of work.

“Talon’s mission to help its customers simplify security programs for distributed workforces is a great fit for the program,” said Jeff Ma, Vice President, Microsoft for Startups, Microsoft. “We look forward to helping Talon deliver their innovative solution to our joint customers.”

Talon leverages Microsoft’s infrastructure to facilitate seamless, real-time collaboration among its global team that enables it to deliver exceptional service to its customers. The company’s unique approach to security has led to significant corporate momentum. Talon won the Innovation Sandbox Contest at RSA Conference 2022, a prestigious competition where 10 industry leaders battle for the title of “Most Innovative Startup” each year.

To learn more about how Talon is fundamentally transforming how CISOs structure security programs for the future of work, visit: https://talon-sec.com/.

About Talon Cyber Security

Talon Cyber Security is modernizing security programs and improving user experiences for hybrid work by delivering the first secure enterprise browser. Built on Chromium, the TalonWork browser provides customers with the consistent user experiences, deep security visibility, and control over SaaS and web applications needed to simplify security for the future of work. Talon was named the Most Innovative Startup of 2022 at the prestigious RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest. For more information, visit Talon at https://talon-sec.com/, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.