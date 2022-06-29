OrbitalRX Joins End Drug Shortages Alliance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrbitalRX announced today it has joined a new coalition of diverse stakeholders to address drug shortages in the United States. The End Drug Shortages Alliance provides a forum for key stakeholders to take strategic aim at one of health care’s more pressing and enduring issues, drug shortages that disrupt patient care.

“Drug shortages are an ongoing health crisis, making the management of them essential to patient care,” said Nate Peaty, PharmD, MS, OrbitalRX Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “By joining the End Drug Shortages Alliance, we can work with hospitals and experts across the country to increase supply chain transparency and find meaningful ways to manage the drug supply.”

The End Drug Shortages Alliance was launched in late 2021 to bring together industry stakeholders, including providers, group purchasing organizations, manufacturers, distributors and other industry thought leaders and champions. Efforts will focus on improving access to medications through greater transparency across market participants, leading to improved quality manufacturing of medications and production of additional supply.

"We are grateful to have OrbitalRX join the alliance to end drug shortages," said Eric Tichy, division chair of pharmacy supply solutions for Mayo Clinic, who serves as the Chair for the Alliance advisory board. "Collaboration among organizations strengthens our ability to improve the quality of life for patients that rely on these medications. Together, we can make a difference."

About End Drug Shortages Alliance

The End Drug Shortages Alliance is a collaboration of select health systems, supply chain, industry and other stakeholders including group purchasing organizations, manufacturers, distributors and other industry thought leaders dedicated to solving the pharmaceutical supply challenges that disrupt access to essential medications in the U.S. We prioritize initiatives focused on transparency, quality, redundancy and production of additional supply to achieve undisrupted access to essential medications for health care providers and patients.

About OrbitalRX

Co-founded by health system pharmacy leaders, OrbitalRX offers a one-of-a-kind drug shortage management platform which helps to identify risk factors using internal and external data for when a medication shortage could cause harm in your health system. We offer everything you need to anticipate, evaluate, take action, follow-up, and report in a single, powerful platform designed to improve your overall shortage management strategy. To learn more about how we’re changing the way hospital pharmacies monitor their supply and manage shortages in the supply chain, visit www.orbitalrx.com.