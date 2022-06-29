Vizient Announces Strategic Partnership with Supply Risk Solutions

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with Supply Risk Solutions to provide a database platform for the collection of healthcare supply pedigree data. The partnership will provide automated supply chain disruption monitoring and risk prevention for Vizient members and is the latest effort by Vizient to increase supply assurance for its membership, which includes more than half the nation’s healthcare providers.

“Disruptions in the supply chain can lead to delayed treatment for patients in need," said Margaret Steele, senior vice president of med/surg for Vizient. "Our supply assurance strategy is to increase transparency for our members, and for all stakeholders in healthcare, to ensure continuity of patient care."

Supply Risk Solutions provides an encrypted platform that allows suppliers to store manufacturing pedigree data in a single location and authorize access to that data to multiple healthcare providers. The platform maps supplier manufacturing locations, automates disruption monitoring and tailors risk prevention measures. It will enable key industry measures such as:

Standardization of product-level supplier pedigree data

Capture of product and category level pedigree data from raw materials to finished product

Automation of threat- and disruption-monitoring to accelerate identification of impacted suppliers

Development and standardization of best practices for supplier responses to disruptions

“SRS bridges a gap between healthcare providers and healthcare suppliers, providing increased visibility into production of critical supplies and collaboration on risk management,” said Patrick Brennan, CEO, Supply Risk Solutions. “As we expand our supplier coverage through this strategic partnership, participating Vizient members will have the opportunity to access this information, helping to mitigate against supply disruption.”

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company, serves more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Vizient’s solutions and services improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About Supply Risk Solutions

Healthcare providers and their critical suppliers use Supply Risk Solutions to prevent disruptions, stay in control of events, and strengthen provider-supplier relationships through collaboration. SRS was the first cloud-based supply chain risk software, founded in 2007, and remains the only risk software specifically tailored for healthcare. Learn more at www.supplyrisk.com.