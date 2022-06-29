Sea Watch International chooses SYSPRO Cloud ERP to accelerate growth

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that Sea Watch International, a food and beverage manufacturer that specializes in seafood harvesting and processing, has chosen SYSPRO Cloud ERP to provide the technology foundation for growth and expansion.

Based in the Chesapeake Bay, MD, Sea Watch has been a leading manufacturer of clams and clam products for more than three decades, including an extensive line of frozen and canned clam products and custom formulated soups. Seeing an opportunity to expand into a wider array of food manufacturing as an outsource supplier for major brands, Sea Watch added complexity to its business, requiring real-time data for improved and timely management decision-making. The company decided to replace their previous system with SYSPRO Cloud ERP, and chose Crawford Software as their implementation partner. Sea Watch will leverage an industry-built interface that can provide real-time information and deep analytics capabilities.

“Our former system was antiquated and wasn’t real-time; we spent more time catching up than growing the business. It wasn’t detailed enough to get us the information, data and structure we need to enable growth,” said Robert Brennan, President, Sea Watch.

SYSPRO Cloud ERP will provide Sea Watch with the digital foundation it needs to grow into new lines of business. With SYSPRO, Sea Watch is able to pull data from all aspects of the business, in a timely manner and with the required granularity. SYSPRO’s analytics capabilities enable employees to make rapid, data-driven decisions with confidence. As a result, Sea Watch will be able to manage change more effectively, knowing that everyone has access to reliable, up-to-date information on the KPIs that matter.

“The first time SYSPRO and Crawford came to visit, we were immediately impressed with how quickly they understood our company, our business and our needs. SYSPRO clearly has deep expertise with food and beverage, solidifying our confidence in them,” said Brennan. “Growth is a top priority for us, and we will depend on the data SYSPRO provides to make decisions so we can take full advantage of opportunities ahead of us. We look forward to the results of having SYSPRO’s technology as the foundation we need to move full speed ahead.”

“The food and beverage industry is a key sector of manufacturing and distribution for SYSPRO, and we take great pride in understanding this industry’s unique challenges better than any other ERP provider,” said Scott Hebert, CEO, SYSPRO USA. “Our Cloud ERP platform has been purpose-built so that customers can build on our foundation to digitally transform their businesses and thrive. We’re excited to welcome Sea Watch to our global SYSPRO community of customers.”

For more information on SYSPRO Cloud ERP, visit: https://us.syspro.com/product/business-digitalization/syspro-cloud-erp/.

