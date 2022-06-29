Linnworks To Simplify Cross Border Payments With Payoneer Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linnworks, a UK-based e-commerce technology company, has today announced a partnership with the global leader in commerce technology and payments Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) to simplify cross-border and B2B transactions for their customers. The partnership will provide retailers with integrated options to receive funds and make payments with competitive currency conversions while creating an increased opportunity for online sellers to expand their marketplace offering.

This partnership enables retailers to make payments to suppliers within their Linnworks purchase orders while managing their accounts via Payoneer within the Linnworks management system. As a result, merchants can reduce cross-border fees and globalize their business while getting paid locally.

Speaking on the partnership, James Allum, SVP and Regional Head of Europe at Payoneer, said:

“Our partnership with Linnworks is a crucial step in our journey towards empowering every business with the tools to participate in the global digital economy. By integrating our solutions, sellers will reduce their costs while gaining opportunities to expand their business via new markets.”

Callum Campbell, CEO of Linnworks, said:

“We’re very excited to form this partnership which we believe will deliver great value to our customers. This new integration will make it easier for Linnworks users to expand their marketplace operations across borders. With the help of Payoneer, businesses will be in full control of how they manage their funds and payments, in both domestic and foreign currency.”

You can read the Linnworks blog for more information about this integration and how Linnworks and Payoneer are working together to support their customers.

About Linnworks

Linnworks is a leading commerce automation platform that enables the world’s major brands and retailers to manage their omnichannel inventory, orders and fulfillment from a single dashboard, while providing deep insights across operations. By equipping brands and retailers to conduct commerce wherever their customers are, Linnworks powers businesses to drive growth and boost brand success. As both Amazon and eBay’s largest European commerce partner, Linnworks processes over $9 billion GMV each year globally and serves some of the world’s largest, most recognizable brands. For more information, please visit www.linnworks.com.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world's leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork, and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

