USABC Awards $3.5 Million Low-Cost/Fast-Charge Battery Technology Development Contract to Zenlabs Energy Inc.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC) today announced the award of a $3.5 million technology development contract to Zenlabs Energy Inc. in Fremont, California for a low-cost/fast-charge (LCFC) technology development.

The contract award, which includes a 50 percent cost share, funds a 24-month project that began earlier this year. The program will focus on electrolyte and active material development to form a stable passivation layer on the surface of both the anode and cathode, and address the remaining challenges associated with high-energy, high-power and low-cost silicon-dominant anode cells for EV applications. This is Zenlabs’ third contract with USABC.

USABC is a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR). Enabled by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), USABC’s mission is to develop electrochemical energy storage technologies that advance commercialization of next generation electrified vehicle applications. In support of its mission, USABC has developed mid- and long-term goals to guide its projects and measure its progress. For more information, visit http://www.uscar.org/usabc.

“The low-cost/fast-charge contract award with Zenlabs is part of USABC’s broad battery technology research and development program,” said Steve Zimmer, executive director of USCAR. “Programs like this are critical to advancing the technology needed to meet both near- and long-term goals that will enable broader scale vehicle electrification.”

About DOE

The U.S. Department of Energy’s overarching mission is to advance the national, economic and energy security of the United States. DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office works with industry, academia and national laboratories to develop advanced transportation technologies that improve energy efficiency, increase energy security, and reduce operating cost for consumers and business. Electrochemical energy storage has been identified as a key enabling technology for advanced, fuel-efficient, light and heavy-duty vehicles.

About USCAR

USCAR is the collaborative automotive technology company for Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis. The goal of USCAR is to further strengthen the technology base of the domestic auto industry through cooperative research and development. For more information, visit www.uscar.org.

All USCAR Member companies have joined in becoming signatories of the Responsible Raw Materials Initiative (RRMI, now part of the Responsible Minerals Initiative, RMI) Declaration of Support.