Battea Class Action Services Announces Partnership with WTax to Provide Best in Class Global Damage Analysis & Securities Class and Collective Action Claim Filing & Withholding Tax Reclaim Services

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battea Class Action Services, LLC, the global leading expert in providing turn-key class and collective action antitrust and securities litigation recovery services, international litigation research and monitoring to more than 1,000 institutional investors, banks, hedge funds, mutual, corporates, and single and multi-family offices, announced a partnership with WTax, the market-leader in wholly outsourced withholding tax (WHT) reclaim services.

“Battea Class Action Services is excited to partner with WTax to provide its clients with best-in-class global damage analysis and class and collective action claim filing for securities, derivatives, currencies, foreign exchange, & interest rate derivatives,” noted Peter Hansen, Chairman of Battea Class Action Services.

This partnership will be instrumental in sharing resources and knowledge to provide unparalleled WHT and securities class action claim infrastructure to WTax and Battea’s collective client base of the world’s largest asset managers, hedge funds, banks, and buy-side investors.

The combined experience of the Battea team is unrivalled among industry peers and brought to bear for its clients, guiding them through the entire cycle of the litigation and settlement process. Battea has consistently expanded its global footprint through extensive investments in transaction onboarding automation, state-of-the-art transaction identification, loss modeling, audit and process tracking technology. These efforts are supported by a team of financial markets subject matter experts across the full spectrum of tradeable securities and instruments.

Through servicing a client-base with collective AUM of $5 Trillion, WTax has identified and formulated solutions for the administrative, technical, and practical difficulties of the WHT reclaim process. The optimum use of WHT reclaim mechanisms can, on average, result in an additional 5 basis points per annum. Therefore, in order to maximize the return on their foreign investments, more and more investors are proactively seeking out the services of a WHT reclaim specialist to ensure they are absorbing every available performance boost.

“We are excited to begin the collaboration with Battea to provide our collective clients with exceptional class action and WHT reclaim services. Due to the natural synergies between the WHT recovery and class action claim process, we are confident this partnership will result in a material value-add for both WTax and Battea clients in terms of more efficient, transparent and successful claim processes,” said Daniel Ginsburg, CEO, Wtax.

With tax-filing requirements becoming increasingly complex, and foreign tax authorities’ rising scrutiny of investors eligibility for tax recovery, the demand for a sophisticated outsourced recovery specialist has never been higher. WTax also understand the importance of cost efficiency to institutional investors. Subsequently, their success-based fee guarantees that there are no upfront costs and investors always remain in a net-gain position.

About Battea Class Action Services, LLC:

Battea Class Action Services, LLC is a global leader and expert in all stages of asserting and processing settlement claims in connection with antitrust and securities litigation. The company has been a leader in the space for 20 years, serving nearly 1,000 institutions around the world, including many of the world’s largest banks, hedge funds, asset managers and buy-side investors. The combined experience of the Battea team is unrivaled among industry peers and brought to bear for its clients, guiding them through the entire cycle of the litigation and settlement process.

About WTax

WTax is a division of the VAT IT Group, an indirect tax recovery firm with global reclaim capabilities, an extensive network and infrastructure that provides specialist, fully outsourced foreign withholding tax recovery solutions in over 30 jurisdictions. WTax’s investment in and vision of a truly automated reclaim process, coupled with two decades of indirect tax knowledge, allows their clients to be freed of the administrative and complex reclaim processes which hinder investment performance. WTax currently services over 4,000 clients ranging from $10M to $1T AUM and enhances their clients’ annual performance by up to 50bps per annum. For more information, please visit www.wtax.co.

