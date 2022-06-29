Citcon and Bold Commerce Open-Up More Than 150 Digital Wallets for Retailers and DTC Brands

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citcon Inc., the leading mobile wallet payment provider enabling global commerce at scale, today announced it has completed integration of its unified payments API into the Bold Commerce headless checkout experience. The combined Citcon and Bold Commerce solution will enable leading retailers and DTC brands to accept and process more than 150 payment methods, including popular digital wallets, local payment schemes, and credit cards preferred by overseas customers through one integration.

According to the Bold Commerce Checkout Benchmark report, more than half (53%) of shoppers who proceed to checkout abandon the process before completing their purchase. In the booming Asia Pacific ecommerce market, carts are often abandoned during checkout when customers can’t utilize their preferred local payment method. Prioritizing the checkout experience, which includes providing easy access to preferred payment methods, can dramatically decrease cart abandonment issues, driving greater revenues and improved customer experience.

The Citcon full-stack payments solution encompasses payment processing and gateway services, as well as reporting and fund settlement all through a single API integration. Integrating this capability into the Bold Commerce checkout platform enables merchants eager to serve overseas markets from Asia Pacific to Latin America, as well as domestic consumers who use these payment methods, to accept and process transactions seamlessly and securely.

“Ecommerce is, by definition, a global marketplace,” said Wei Jiang/President & COO of Citcon. “By making it easy for businesses to accept the digital wallets and payment schemes preferred by consumers in countries like China, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Latin America, we enable any business to operate as a global business and reach these previously untapped markets.”

"As brands and retailers seek to expand their businesses into new markets, our integration with Citcon will allow them to extend Bold Checkout capabilities internationally, with expanded payment options across channels,” said Yvan Boisjoli, Co-founder and CEO of Bold Commerce. “Bold Commerce and Citcon recognize that when retailers offer shoppers their preferred payment options and a seamless checkout experience, they see increased conversion rates as a result."

About Citcon

Founded in 2015, Citcon’s fintech platform enables seamless global commerce at scale by connecting the world’s businesses with more than 100+ mobile wallets, local and alternative payment methods. Citcon integrates with POS and ecommerce systems such as Toshiba, Oracle, Cegid, Shopify and SAP and is currently deployed at more than 30,000 merchants' sites and locations, including major brands such as L’Oreal, Tumi, Texas Instruments, Revolve, Macy’s, and Panda Express. In October 2021, Citcon closed a $30MM Series C funding round. The company is backed by leading global investors Norwest Venture Partners, Cota Capital, Sierra Ventures, Sonae, and East-West Bank. Citcon has five regional offices in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia to service its global clientele. Learn more at https://www.citcon.com.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is powering anywhere commerce for brands by delivering high-converting, customizable commerce experiences. The company works with leading omnichannel retailers like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, and Staples Canada, and emerging DTC brands, such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Game Fuel, and Mars to reimagine commerce. Its proprietary suite of modular checkout, subscriptions and price rules solutions is compatible with multiple ecommerce platforms and headless architectures. Bold Commerce has been named to Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50, E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year, and CBInsights’ Retail Tech 100.