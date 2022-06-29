BPM Expands Into Sacramento Through Upcoming Combination With Avaunt Ltd.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BPM LLP, one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, intends to expand its footprint in Northern California, adding a Sacramento office through a combination with Avaunt Ltd. CPAs and Consultants expected to be complete August 1. This news follows BPM’s recent announcement of its upcoming combination with Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Elliott CPA Group Inc. expected for July 1.

“As a firm, BPM is committed to meeting clients where they are, which is why we are so pleased Avaunt plans to join us, providing an office and top-notch resources in California’s capital city,” said BPM North Bay Partner-in-Charge Michelle Muth Ausburn. “Throughout their long history in the market, Perry, Dorothea and their team have demonstrated a people-first approach much like BPM’s. Our deep relationships and business connections are instrumental to helping our clients get established, grow and mature.”

Founded by Perry Ghilarducci in 1985, Avaunt Ltd. focuses on serving businesses in the restaurant and hospitality space, as well as medical industry practices and professionals. With a growth-oriented approach, the firm helps guide clients throughout their business lifecycles with tailored services and solutions that take them from startup through exit.

“The Sacramento region has seen unprecedented growth in the last five years, and we could not be happier to combine forces with the 900+ members of the BPM team to meet the market demands,” noted Ghilarducci. “BPM brings new depth to the services we currently offer our clients, as well as an expanded menu of solutions that will help further our clients’ business goals in the region and well beyond.”

Avaunt Ltd. will rebrand under the BPM name. The Sacramento office benefits from synergies with BPM’s other Northern California regional offices, located in Fairfield, Menlo Park, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Rosa, St. Helena, Stockton and Walnut Creek. BPM also has a strong presence in Southern California, as well as offices in Oregon, Washington and India. The Firm’s specialized professionals span across the globe.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States. With a global team of more than 900 colleagues, we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit our website.