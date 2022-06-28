Telesair Secures Strategic OUS License Agreement for Next Generation Respiratory Technology

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telesair, Inc., an innovator of next generation respiratory care, announced today that it has closed a license agreement with a leading global medical device manufacturer.

Per the agreement, Telesair will utilize its patented technologies to develop a new respiratory platform for use initially only in an outside the United States (OUS) geography. In exchange, Telesair will earn a multi-million dollar upfront payment, a multi-million dollar milestone upon completion of its offering, and ongoing royalty payments based on sales of the device.

“This partnership represents validation of Telesair’s technical capabilities to produce advanced respiratory technologies not currently on the market today,” said Telesair CEO, Bryan Liu. “Telesair management’s ability to identify unmet needs in the market and develop technology to address those needs will create a continuum of respiratory care that extends from better managing patients in the hospital through facilitating an earlier transfer of patients to lower cost settings such as the home. We have one of the best R&D teams in the space, and with our technological innovations, we will continue to develop our own pipeline of proprietary solutions to address a wide array of diseases in the multi-billion dollar global respiratory market.”

Telesair, Inc. is a Southern California based, high-growth company that is developing breakthrough solutions to help move patients from hospital to home sooner by providing compact, mobile respiratory care solutions to hospitals, long-term care and skilled nursing facilities, rural health providers, and in the homecare setting. Led by respiratory veterans in both R&D and commercialization, the company has developed a next-gen, advanced respiratory treatment system platform based on state-of-the-art sensor fusion technologies and innovative pneumatics. Telesair’s solutions are designed to elevate the existing standard of care by improving outcomes for patients and the health system. Learn more at Telesair.com.