Oxford Economics Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Global Research Subscriber Portal

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Economics has partnered with specialist technology provider Content Catalyst to deploy ‘My Oxford’, an interactive subscriber portal using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive.

Based in Oxford, UK, Oxford Economics is a leader in global forecasting, quantitative analysis, and thought leadership. More than 2,000 companies and government institutions worldwide rely on their services for business-critical forecasting and scenario activities.

My Oxford provides an enhanced user experience for customers and the 300 economists and analysts employed by Oxford Economics across more than 20 offices in all regions of the world. Subscribers benefit from new functionality, including accessible, interactive content published in HTML, comprehensive site search including an extensive back catalogue, mobile optimised pages, document translation, and the ability to export information into MS Office compatible documents for repurposing.

Upon launching the service, Adrian Cooper, CEO of Oxford Economics, said, “My Oxford offers a significant leap forward in how we present our content, support our clients, present to new prospects, and monitor the effectiveness of our services. It’s the smoothest product deployment of this scale we’ve seen in Oxford Economics.”

Daniel Lord, Content Catalyst Founder, said, “We’re delighted to have been able to help Oxford Economics reimagine their subscriber portal. The intuitive search, workflow, and content administration tools enable customers to better utilise Oxford Economics’ industry-leading market research.”

About Oxford Economics

Founded in 1981, Oxford Economics is one of the world's foremost independent global advisory firms, providing reports, forecasts and analytical tools on 200 countries, 150 industrial sectors and 7,000 cities and regions. With 21 countries worldwide, its best-in-class global economic and industry models and analytical tools provide an unparalleled ability to forecast external market trends and assess their economic, social, and business impact.

About Content Catalyst

Since 2003, Content Catalyst has helped leading providers of analyst research to grow valuable commercial relationships based on their expert insights. The Cambridge-based company’s flagship software, Publish Interactive, is a content management platform with authoring, workflow, licensing, and subscriber management tools designed for market analyst firms to deliver and manage their content.