Bob’s Discount Furniture’s Carol Glaser Receives Top Women in Retail Supply Chain Award

MANCHESTER, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bob’s Discount Furniture, one of the fastest growing omni-channel furniture retailers in the country, today announced the company’s Chief Merchandising Officer and Executive Vice President, Carol Glaser, has received Chain Store Age magazine’s 2022 Top Women in Retail Supply Chain Award, honoring women in key areas of retail operations and their overall contributions to the retail industry. Ms. Glaser was also recognized as one of five senior leaders honored as Women of the Year.

“ Carol is an experienced executive with a demonstrated history of excelling in the furniture and home furnishings industry,” said Bill Barton, CEO, Bob’s Discount Furniture. “ She has a special knack for making furniture more fun, more comfortable, and more innovative. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Carol successfully led her team through extraordinary business challenges including factory shut-downs and supply chain constraints.”

As Chief Merchandising Officer, Ms. Glaser oversees all decisions related to Bob’s best in class product assortment. Her responsibilities run the gamut from setting strategy to sourcing to sell-through. Ms. Glaser and her team of 20-plus merchants scour the world to spot trends and opportunities. They then utilize their strong supplier relationships to develop and bring to market the best furniture values to Bob’s over 150 brick and mortar locations as well as mybobs.com.

“ I am extremely honored to accept this award on behalf of the Bob’s Discount Furniture team and be recognized among an outstanding group of female retail leaders,” said Ms. Glaser. “ I am thankful to be an example to my associates, other women in my organization and across the industry, and most importantly, to my four daughters.”

Chain Store Age honored 32 female retail executives at its 2022 Top Women in Retail awards event that was held virtually on June 16.

About Bob’s Discount Furniture

Founded in 1991, Bob’s Discount Furniture is one of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the country. Keeping true to its founding principle that everyone deserves quality furniture, Bob’s provides unsurpassed value with honesty and integrity. With 159 furniture stores across 24 states, the Manchester, Connecticut-based company has become the 10th-largest U.S. furniture chain. The company offers a unique and enjoyable shopping experience, featuring cafes in each store with complimentary gourmet coffee, ice cream, cookies, and candy.

Bob’s is committed to supporting local communities through a variety of charitable giving efforts. In total, Bob’s Community Outreach team and Bob’s Charitable Foundation donate more than $2.75 million to charities through these programs each year. For more information on Bob’s charitable programs, visit Bob’s Cares, and follow Bob’s on Twitter @MyBobs, on Facebook, and Instagram.