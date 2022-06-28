Adventist Health Selects Press Ganey as Patient Experience Partner Across 23 Hospitals and 300 Clinics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Ganey, renowned leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that Adventist Health has selected the company as its patient experience partner across 23 hospitals, more than 300 clinics and 4,500 provider offices throughout the health system. Adventist Health is an award-winning West Coast-based health system with an innovative whole-person approach to health, providing services in physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.

“Press Ganey is the ideal patient experience partner, capable of providing our team with industry-leading benchmarks, superior technology, outstanding customer service and best-practice improvement experience,” said Stephanie Abbott, Chief Experience Officer, Adventist Health. “With Press Ganey continuously identifying and flagging opportunities for improvement, our front-line leaders have the tools they need to be successful in providing a high-quality experience at every single patient touchpoint, without the added burden of data retrieval and analysis.”

Effective immediately, Press Ganey will help Adventist Health rapidly deploy system-wide transformation, encompassing:

Dynamic Surveying: Easy-to-design, customizable e-surveys shared via SMS text messages and emails to quickly unlock powerful, real-time patient insights.

Easy-to-design, customizable e-surveys shared via SMS text messages and emails to quickly unlock powerful, real-time patient insights. NarrativeDx: Sentiment analysis on patient feedback that reviews not only what was said, but what was felt. It also predicts emerging themes from open-text survey responses.

Digital Communities: Interactive, social media-style app that enables patients to post real-time feedback, pictures and videos throughout their healthcare journey.

HCAHPS surveys and benchmarking: Robust suite of tools and industry-leading expertise designed to help hospitals succeed in a continually evolving landscape, meet Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) program requirements and drive higher CAHPS scores.

Since 2013, Press Ganey has provided survey management to Adventist Health’s clinical practice locations, and its consumerism transparency solution for its provider listings. This new agreement marks a significant expansion in the relationship between Adventist Health and Press Ganey.

“It’s an energizing moment to expand our partnership with the Adventist Health team, ensuring they have the additional experience, tools and resources they need to understand and empower each patient,” said Dan Litwer, Chief Client Officer, Press Ganey. “As a leader in real-time human experience surveys with more than 1.5 million engagements per day, we’re thrilled to bring our deep insights, expertise and industry-leading benchmarks to their team, so they are able to continue to provide remarkable care to the communities they serve.”

To schedule a demo of Press Ganey’s patient experience solutions, visit PressGaney.com.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey invented the healthcare performance improvement movement over 35 years ago. Today it offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

About Adventist Health

Adventist Health is a faith-inspired, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 34,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission; living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. We are committed to staying true to our heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.