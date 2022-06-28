Blaize and VSaaS to Collaborate on the Development and Deployment of AI Surveillance Applications

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize® today announced a strategic collaboration with AI surveillance solutions leader Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) to develop AI-based infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) in intelligence applications across a range of markets in Chile and the US. As part of the agreement, Blaize and VSaaS will accelerate time-to-market and scale the development of AI surveillance applications in retail, smart city, and transportation.

"We have developed AI models running on the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP®) architecture, connecting 4X the number of cameras compared to other solutions," said Francisco Soto, Founder and CEO of VSaaS. "Our AI surveillance applications powered by Blaize enable quick and easy deployment running on the edge, on-premise, or in a data center, addressing the unique needs of our shared customers."

The VSaaS platform utilizes existing infrastructure to develop, deploy, and scale video surveillance applications using AI and machine learning. Placed in existing infrastructures, VSaaS implements its AI Edge platform in the security, retail, and transportation industries. Combined with the Blaize highly efficient, low latency hardware associated with open and code-free AI software, this collaboration will enable new AI use cases and faster ROI of AI edge deployments in various markets.

About VSaaS

VSaaS is a leading provider of video surveillance applications using Artificial Intelligence. The platform can work with AI models at the Edge, on-premise, and on the cloud; this gives the end user several benefits of managing and deploying surveillance apps using the same infrastructure. Customers with up to 800 cameras can deploy fast and easy surveillance applications for smart city, retail, construction, and transportation use cases. With headquarters in Chile, VSaaS is opening a subsidiary in San Francisco (CA). www.vsaas.ai

About Blaize

Blaize leads new-generation computing, unleashing AI’s potential to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and processing at the Edge of the network, focusing on smart vision applications including automobility, retail, security, industrial, and metro. Blaize has secured US$155M in equity funding to date from strategic and venture investors Franklin Templeton, Temasek, DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GGV Capital, Wavemaker, and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

