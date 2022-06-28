Intermix Kicks Off the Summer 2022 Hamptons Season with L’Agence Dinner & Shopping Soiree

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTERMIX, the highly curated, omni-channel women’s fashion business will be kicking off the Summer 2022 Hamptons season by partnering with ready-to-wear brand L’Agence. On June 29th Tara-Rudes-Dann, Fashion Director & Partner of L’Agence will be hosting a shopping soiree in INTERMIX’s East Hampton boutique, followed the night after by an intimate dinner hosted by both brands at Crow’s Nest for influencers, press, and friends of the brand. Attendees include Danielle Bernstein, Rocky Barnes, Sai de Silva, Elizabeth Sulcer and more.

After these, L’Agence will be popping in at Intermix’s East Hampton boutique until July 10th, offering an extended assortment of exclusive summer essentials that cannot be found anywhere else.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with L’Agence for our Summer kickoff event and pop-in this summer in the Hamptons,” says Divya Mathur, Chief Merchandising Officer. “L’Agence resonates so well with the INTERMIX customer because of its California cool vibe, modern designs, and easy ready-to-wear pieces – which is exactly what we’re looking to bring to the Hamptons. As one of our longest brand partners, we know that the pop-in will do extremely well, and we’re looking forward to bringing much more of L’Agence to the INTERMIX customer this year and beyond.”

“As one of the leading curated retail destinations globally – there’s no one besides INTERMIX we’d rather kick off summer in the Hamptons with,” says Tara-Rudes-Dann, Fashion Director & Partner of L’Agence. “INTERMIX makes it so easy to partner with to create exclusive looks for their customer. Our partnership has been so strong over the years because both of our brands style and merchandise to make women look and feel beautiful. We have the same vision – to inspire women to feel powerful and confident in what they wear - and can’t wait for many more successful collaborations in our future!”

About Intermix

Intermix is a highly curated, omni-channel women’s fashion business comprised of 30 boutiques with hyper-localized assortments and a rapidly growing e-commerce channel. The brand is known for curating the most sought-after styles from a compelling mix of both established and emerging designers. Founded in 1993, Intermix delivers a personalized shopping experience across both channels, with complimentary personal stylists on hand to work one-on-one with clients to create looks that make them feel confident and to make fashion fun and inspiring.

About L’Agence

L’AGENCE embodies the mergence of the Los Angeles effortless lifestyle with an understated Parisian influence. Since the brand’s inception in 2008, the California-based label has maintained its identity while using luxury fabrics and modern designs to produce timeless ready-to-wear for women. In 2015, L’AGENCE launched their denim assortment combining style, cut and fit. L'AGENCE continues to perfect its voice among the fashion influencers, providing women with a feminine versatile wardrobe that helps her elevate her personal style. It's a label that caters to the chic and elegant jet-setter. Producing 12 collections a year, L'AGENCE is available in over 300 doors in the US with major retailers such as Intermix. Known for its easy-to-wear wardrobe staples and relevant fashion looks, L’AGENCE has garnered a vast celebrity following ranging from Hollywood darlings to young starlets. Brand ambassadors include Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Cindy Crawford, Emma Roberts, Karlie Kloss, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez, Kaia Gerber, Lilly Collins, Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham, and Scarlet Johansson to name a few.