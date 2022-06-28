Rapid Medical Marks First Procedures with Numen™ Coil from MicroPort Scientific

YOKNEAM, Israel & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapid Medical, a leading developer of advanced neurovascular devices, announces the expansion of its portfolio in the United States and the first Numen™ coil embolization procedure. Rapid Medical now has an exclusive distribution agreement with MicroPort NeuroTech, a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation. MircoPort’s global presence offers nearly 300 medical solutions to patients in more than 80 countries and generates over $780 M in annual revenue.

“The Numen™ coils are extremely soft and take the shape of the anatomy very well,” describes Dr. Ajit Puri, who completed the procedure at UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester, MA. “The reliability from shape to detachment is exactly what we are looking for when choosing a coil.”

The Numen™ Coil Embolization System showed excellent results in a 350-patient, prospective head-to-head study against one of the market-leading coils1. In the trial, the Numen™ coil demonstrated 91.2% successful long-term occlusion at 6 months and comparable mortality and serious adverse events. These results are particularly noteworthy since the Numen™ coils are generally longer and may need fewer coils to achieve the same packing density.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio for treating brain aneurysms with the addition of the Numen™ Coil Embolization System,” comments James Romero, President, Americas of Rapid Medical. “The combination of our de Novo Comaneci™ device and the Numen™ coil expands physicians’ capabilities to treat complex aneurysms with one of the safest and most effective modalities available–Comaneci-assisted coil embolization.”

“This strategic partnership leverages the strengths of both companies and our respective products,” says Bruce Wang, Executive Director and Executive Vice President of MicroPort NeuroTech and Rapid Medical board member. “By working together, we can offer physicians superior options for successful outcomes.”

About Rapid Medical

Rapid Medical develops the premier, responsive interventional devices for neurovascular diseases such as ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing novel manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical’s products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real-time to the intravascular environment and have greater control over procedural outcomes. TIGERTRIEVER™17 and 21, COMANECI™, and COLUMBUS™/DRIVEWIRE are CE marked and FDA cleared. TIGERTRIEVER™13 and XL are also CE marked. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com.

1 Zhao R, Duan G, Yang P, et al. Endovascular Aneurysm Treatment with the Numen Coil Embolization System: A Prospective Randomized Controlled Open-Label Multicenter Noninferiority Trial in China. World Neurosurg. 2022;160:e23-e32. doi:10.1016/j.wneu.2021.11.067