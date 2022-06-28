UbiPharm and Imperial Form Strategic Alliance to Create One of Africa’s most Expansive Healthcare Distribution Networks

ROUEN, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This strategic alliance formed by UbiPharm and Imperial, both significant logistics and distribution players in the healthcare industry in Africa, will provide complementary continental route-to-market solutions to healthcare principals and clients, leveraging best-in-class operations and commercial services. While UbiPharm and Imperial will each maintain their individual business autonomies, the strategic alliance will drive better access to medicines, vaccines and other healthcare products for patients and consumers across 40 African countries, representing one of the most expansive networks for healthcare distribution on the continent. All the activities essential to the availability of medicines – including manufacturing, regulatory, promotion and distribution – will be readily available to healthcare principals through this network.

“This strategic alliance with UbiPharm is in line with this ambition and our ‘Gateway to Africa’ strategy, which is also focused on expanding our geographic footprint and reach on the African continent, including in Francophone and Lusophone African countries. A Pan-African solution such as this one bodes well for our principals, clients and customers and, more importantly, enhances healthcare through increased patient access to vital medicines that are critical for sustainable development of the African continent,” says Mohammed Akoojee, Group CEO of Imperial

The alliance between UbiPharm and Imperial also aims to meet the growing demand from the healthcare industry for a global, secure and efficient continental solution in Anglophone, Francophone and Lusophone Africa countries, in compliance with Good Distribution Practices.

Gérard Mangoua, Group CEO of UbiPharm, adds "UbiPharm is a socially responsible company that, for 30 years, has pursued the same mission: to promote access to health solutions in the regions where we operate. Our alliance with Imperial is aligned with our strategy, which is to continuously innovate to meet the changing needs of populations. This alliance will make it possible to strengthen access to health solutions on the African continent".

The synergies provided through this strategic alliance present Imperial and UbiPharm’s combined client base with a unique and unprecedented offering in terms of development, consolidation and access to new markets and territories.

For more information about UbiPharm, pharmaceutical supply chain expert present in Africa and French Overseas Territories, visit https://www.ubipharm.com/en

For more information about Imperial, an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions, visit www.imperiallogistics.com