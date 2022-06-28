Introducing America’s Finest New Whiskey, The Beverly High Rye

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incepted in Los Angeles, born and raised in the Heartland, The Beverly High Rye draws its inspiration from Beverly Hills and is the ultimate American whiskey for the modern connoisseur. Winning Gold Medals for both whiskey and design at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Beverly High Rye achieves a new paradigm in American whiskey by combining mastery in taste, craftsmanship and design. Bold in flavor and rich in feel, this fine American whiskey evokes luxury and features a majority-rye grain bill made with straight rye and straight bourbon whiskeys hand selected from Iowa and Indiana and expertly blended with Cedar Ridge Distillery.

The Beverly High Rye is a partnership between Beverly Spirits and Cedar Ridge Distillery. This award-winning craft distillery is a family-owned distillery, based in Swisher, Iowa and founded by Jeff Quint. Cedar Ridge is the first distillery to open in Iowa since Prohibition, preserving a generational legacy of fine craftsmanship that reflects a Midwestern mindset putting production first, favoring quality over quantity. The Distiller has garnered a reputation for producing award-winning American whiskeys since its founding in 2005, and is widely recognized for winning the prestigious Distillery of the Year Award from the American Distilling Institute in 2017. Founder Andrew Borenzweig states, “The Beverly High Rye was created to capture the essence and luxury of one of America’s most iconic spirit's, whiskey. Cedar Ridge’s legacy, passion, and commitment to quality instantly stood out as the best ​distillery to bring this vision to life. We are proud to release a fine whiskey that tastes and feels every bit as luxurious and hard working as the lifestyle that inspired it and people who crafted it."

From grain to glass, each batch of this masterful blend of straight whiskeys is artisanally crafted and stands apart as the most luxurious name in American whiskey. The Beverly High Rye exudes magnificence with its deep copper color and highly unique complex flavor profile. The whiskey features a rich mouthfeel with cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar and finishes with candied pecans, caramel and toffee. The aromatic notes of toasted oak, rye bread, coffee cake, and hint of lemon peel are warm and inviting, which will have you returning for more…

The brand collaborated with Jeffrey Morgenthaler, world-renowned mixologist and author, on a collection of signature cocktails exclusively designed to highlight the versatility of the spirit. Morgenthaler states, “The most front-facing quality of The Beverly High Rye is its lush richness. These signature cocktails were designed to showcase a wide range of drinks that can be replicated not only by professional bartenders, but also the home enthusiast. These drinks were chosen to reflect the care put into the whiskey by those who make it, and to let it shine.”

You can taste Los Angeles’ newest star at select locations in Los Angeles. In efforts to support our planet, for each bottle sold, a tree will be planted by Trees for the Future.

The Beverly High Rye retails for $59.99 and can be shipped to 46 states on beverlyhighrye.com. For more information visit beverlyhighrye.com and follow us @beverlyhighrye.

ABOUT BEVERLY SPIRITS:

The Beverly High Rye was founded in 2021 by Andrew Borenzweig, a whiskey enthusiast and entrepreneur with an extensive background in the industry. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Andrew was inspired by a vision to create a new class of American whiskey tailored to the modern aficionado, invoking Beverly Hills and the lifestyle it represents as the pinnacle of American luxury. Taking design cues from its California ethos of high living, The Beverly High Rye evokes American luxury in name and spirit. To create a whiskey of commensurate quality and style Andrew teamed up with Cedar Ridge Distillery, a family owned, award-winning craft distillery renowned for their dedication to producing authentic American whiskeys. Andrew and Cedar Ridge’s Head Distiller, Murphy Quint, worked closely together to hand design an expression that is bold in flavor and rich in feel — a union of spicy and sweet. This proprietary recipe is an artisanal harmony of straight rye and straight bourbon whiskeys, harnessing the trademark qualities in each to achieve a unique, award-winning American whiskey delivering the exceptional sipping experience for the modern connoisseur.

ABOUT CEDAR RIDGE DISTILLERY

In 2005, Jeff and Laurie Quint founded Cedar Ridge Distillery because they believed it was time for Iowa–the number one corn-producing state in the U.S.–to share its homegrown bourbon whiskey with the world. Today, as Iowa’s first and oldest distillery, Cedar Ridge Distillery provides premium Midwest whiskey from America’s grain belt, managing every step of production while allowing nature to be the ultimate guide. Influenced by its heritage of wine making and roots in agriculture, Cedar Ridge Distillery consistently produces high-quality, award-winning products. Learn more at cedarridgewhiskey.com.