Internet Initiative Japan Selects Juniper Networks Virtual Firewalls to Enable Seamless and Secure Experiences for its New Cloud Network Service

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced today that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ), one of the country’s leading internet access and network solutions providers, has adopted Juniper Networks vSRX Virtual Firewall for Smart HUB, a new offering in its IIJ Private Backbone Service featuring a closed network that connects and secures various IIJ network and cloud services. This upgrade has enabled IIJ to bolster its network with high bandwidth and flexibility, while effectively defending against cyber attacks and providing a 5X improvement in throughput.

Founded in 1992, IIJ has been a pioneer of the internet in Japan, serving as the country’s first internet service provider. The company continues its commitment to building a strong network that delivers stable internet services to organizations across Japan, allowing them to grow their businesses in today’s digital economy and fuel growth in the world’s third-largest economy.

Over a long-term partnership, Juniper’s routers and firewalls have provided the building blocks of IIJ’s networking and security services. In 2019, IIJ deployed Juniper’s vSRX Series Firewalls in its IIJ Cloud Exchange Service, which connects customers sites to several cloud services via a closed network. This has enabled IIJ to build a highly reliable network that effectively blocks attacks and provides secure connections with low latency.

Building on this strong relationship and proven track record, Juniper was selected to provide upgrades to the IIJ Private Backbone Service. The Juniper Networks vSRX Virtual Firewall supports single root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) and was deployed and optimized to leverage multiple virtual CPUs to maximize packet processing and overall throughput in the virtual environment.

As a result, the network can now achieve 10Gbps communication speeds while also improving operational and cost efficiency. The vSRX also offers IIJ a complete virtual firewall solution, including advanced threat prevention, robust networking and automated provisioning capabilities. This will allow the network and security administrators at IIJ to efficiently provision and scale firewall protection to meet the growing needs of its network.

Going forward, IIJ intends to expand services through the use of vSRX to meet customer demand for its cloud services. In parallel, IIJ is exploring the inclusion of some of Juniper’s other security offerings into future services that will improve network security and provide more secure experiences for its customers.

Supporting Quotes:

“As a trusted partner, Juniper has always enabled us to achieve deeper and more seamless integration between cloud services and on-premise equipment, thereby strengthening our cloud network functions. We have strong confidence in their products and services, and the recent deployment of Juniper's security solutions in our new cloud service will enable us to continue providing secure experiences to our customers.”

- Hajime Shironouchi, Executive Officer, Internet Initiative Japan

“IIJ has a long history of providing industry-leading network services to organizations and supporting Japan’s digital economy. As a long-time customer of ours, we are honored that IIJ has once again chosen Juniper’s solutions to support the launch of its new cloud service and enable secure end-user experiences for its customers. We remain committed to supporting IIJ in enhancing its network services and look forward to working with them on the next chapter of this journey.”

- Tomohiro Furuya, VP & Country Manager, Japan, Juniper Networks

