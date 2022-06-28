Hyliion and Cummins Collaborate to Bring Natural Gas Hypertruck ERX Powertrain to the North America Truck Market

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, and Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) (“Cummins”), a global power solutions provider, today announced the two companies are joining forces to optimize the Cummins natural gas engine as the generator for the Hypertruck ERX powertrain.

Together the companies plan to obtain key environmental certifications for Cummins’ natural gas internal combustion engines to be used in Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX powertrain. The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX is an electric range extender semi-truck powertrain solution using onboard power generation to recharge the batteries.

“We are excited to work with Hyliion to offer this range extender electric and natural gas powertrain in the North America heavy duty truck market,” said J. Michael Taylor, General Manager Global Powertrain Integration, Cummins Inc. “Natural gas solutions are an integral part of our journey towards zero emissions. Integrating our engine with the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX solution is key to offering our customers a portfolio of powertrains across many fuel options to meet their sustainability goals.”

The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX offers 75-miles of electric range to qualify for credits under CARB’s upcoming ZEV mandates and can achieve up to 1,000 miles of full range through the generator, greatly reducing range anxiety. Cummins’ ISX12N will be optimized with the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX, so that it can use the existing 700 natural gas stations across North America for low cost refueling.

Hyliion and Cummins are two of the companies leading the industry-wide movement to use alternative fuels to move more quickly toward zero-emissions, with improved fuel-efficiency and economic value for customers while also meeting more stringent EPA and CARB certifications.

“With the shared goal of making commercial trucking more sustainable, our collaboration with Cummins will undoubtedly benefit the transportation industry. Attaining EPA and CARB certifications is a key step on our production path, and I look forward to working with Cummins to get our Hypertruck ERX on the road and making a positive impact on the environment,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion.

Start of production for the Hypertruck ERX with the ISX12N Cummins natural gas power is anticipated to begin in late 2023.

About the Hypertruck ERX

The Hypertruck ERX™ is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance. Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24 billion in 2021. Learn more at cummins.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Hyliion and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyliion expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyliion cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyliion. These risks include, but are not limited to, Hyliion’s ability to disrupt the powertrain market, Hyliion’s focus in 2022 and beyond, the effects of Hyliion’s dynamic and proprietary solutions on its commercial truck customers, accelerated commercialization of the Hypertruck ERX™, the ability to meet 2022 and future product milestones, the impact of COVID-19 on long-term objectives, the ability to reduce carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” section of Hyliion’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 24, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Hyliion’s operations and projections can be found in its filings with the SEC. Hyliion’s SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.