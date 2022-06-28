TripStack and Navitaire Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Virtual Interline Technology to Airlines

TORONTO & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TripStack and Navitaire announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will enable Navitaire hosted carriers to sell Virtual Interline (also known as self-connect) itineraries powered by TripStack technology.

The partnership will give the 60+ Navitaire hosted carriers the opportunity to expand their existing network and generate additional revenue without the cost and complexity associated with traditional interline agreements. Virtual Interlining combines flights between carriers without traditional interline agreements, with passengers being responsible for transferring their checked baggage between carriers at connecting airports. The benefits include access to lower fares and more flight connection options. Transfers are protected by the TripStack Self-Connect Guarantee which provides in-trip customer support in case of missed connections or schedule changes.

Gabor Toth, CEO of TripStack said “We have been working very hard to build our Self-Connect technology and are very excited to be partnering with a highly respected company such as Navitaire. We look forward to serving Navitaire customers and further expanding Self-Connect solutions together with Navitaire in the future. It is such an exciting time to be in the travel industry.”

“We believe our partnership with TripStack, another leader focused on enabling true Virtual Interline capabilities, can provide groundbreaking opportunities for our airline customers,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “Together, we’ll offer a flexible and less complex way for airlines to reach more customers using modern technology to streamline the Virtual Interline booking process.”

About TripStack

TripStack (www.TripStack.com), founded in 2016, is a global leader in Virtual Interlining (VI) technology. Virtual Interlining combines carriers, without traditional interlining agreements, into a single itinerary. It allows airlines to expand their network and product offering while providing travellers with more connections at better prices. TripStack is based in Canada, India and Poland, and is part of the ETraveli Group of companies.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.