Blackhawk Network Partners with Restaurant.com to Offer eGifts at GiftCardMall.com and Other Major Digital Retailers

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network has partnered with Restaurant.com, owned and operated by RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN), to expand distribution of the dining deal site’s gift card program, which will now feature eGift options offered on GiftCardMall.com and across other top digital retailers via Blackhawk’s online distribution network. Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand featuring dining deals at thousands of restaurants across the country.

“Dining gift cards are consistently among the top selling gift card categories year after year and as the industry continues to recover, the category has seen double-digit gift card sales growth over the last year, according to Blackhawk Network sales data,” said Steve Dekker, managing director, Americas, Blackhawk Network. “Through this partnership, Blackhawk is able to provide another in-demand option across our online network while also using the breadth of our distribution relationships and resources to expand the reach of Restaurant.com and therefore, its many partners across the country.”

With more than 40,000 deals available every day, Restaurant.com eGifts allow recipients to explore new restaurants, save at old favorites or enjoy quality takeout meals. Restaurant.com digital gift cards join Blackhawk’s network of more than 37,000 corporate and government partners across 400,000 channel touchpoints.

“Restaurant.com is a trusted partner for many businesses, and like all our programs, our gift cards are designed to help strengthen local communities by bringing people, restaurants and small business together,” said Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer, Restaurant.com. “The restaurant industry in particular has had a very challenging couple of years. Leveraging Blackhawk’s expertise helps us take our digital gifting options to the next level, ultimately helping more restaurants fill tables.”

As a pioneer in the gift card space, Blackhawk is giving customers new ways to buy with seamless, in-app, online and in-store gift card and payments experiences. Blackhawk’s proven best practices, including merchandising, marketing, promotions and end-to-end support services also simplify program management and help maximize gift card program sales for retail card partners.

To learn more about Blackhawk’s capabilities, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.