Soracom Partners with AI Dynamics to Make AI Accessible for IoT Deployments Worldwide

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced that AI Dynamics, which offers low-code solutions designed to make artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities accessible to organizations of all sizes, has joined the Soracom Partner Space IoT ecosystem.

AI Dynamics’ easy-to-use and highly accurate end-to-end AI platform, called NeoPulse, is simple to implement for every industry, business and device. The company specializes in solving a wide range of business problems using AI, with a focus on healthcare, life sciences and Industry 4.0.

AI Dynamics' entry into the Soracom Partner Space builds on previous collaboration between the two companies in Japan, where AI Dynamics has provided pre-built, fully trained AI/ML algorithm libraries for use with Soracom's reference edge computing camera (“S+ camera basic”). These libraries let users rapidly apply AI edge capabilities to a wide range of use cases, from inventory management and industrial process optimization to parking lot capacity tracking, license plate recognition and more.

NeoPulse enables engineers to build deep learning models faster than using off-the-shelf libraries while handling dataset management, model tracking, deployment and monitoring automatically. This proven joint solution effectively gives end users a plug-and-play AI edge camera complete with an AI/ML algorithm that suits the target use case from day one with no custom code required.

Soracom announced the global expansion of the Soracom Partner Space in May 2022. The program now reaches more than 800 best-in-class members throughout the world, including more than 100 certified partners representing hardware, software, solutions and integration services. Soracom Partner Space members help IoT innovators accelerate time to market with as-needed access to complementary, best-in-class solutions and services that are ready to integrate at every level of the IoT stack.

“Running artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms at the edge is a crucial capability for IoT, but very few customers have the tools today to develop ML systems, train models and deploy, manage, or maintain AI edge devices,” said Kenta Yasukawa, co-founder and CTO at Soracom. “Combining AI Dynamics’ strong algorithm libraries and ML expertise with Soracom’s connectivity and edge device management platform lets IoT innovators offload undifferentiated heavy lifting and focus on bringing new products and services to market quickly and operating efficiently at scale.”

“Our founding belief remains that everyone should have access to the undisputed power of AI,” Rajeev Dutt, Founder and CEO of AI Dynamics, said. “We are extremely pleased with the ongoing partnered work happening in Japan, and we’re looking forward to offering the fruits of that labor to all Soracom customers and Partner Space members.”

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

AI Dynamics aims to make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to organizations of all sizes. The company's NeoPulse® Framework is an intuitive development and management platform for AI, which enables companies to develop and implement deep neural networks and other machine learning models that can improve key performance metrics. The company's team brings decades of experience in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence from leading companies and research organizations. For more information, please visit aidynamics.com.