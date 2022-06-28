Global Developers and Customers Can Now Leverage Hasura’s GraphQL on Google Cloud

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Google Cloud and GraphQL innovation leader, Hasura, today announced the availability of Hasura Cloud on Google Cloud Platform. The collaboration is aimed towards creating a secure and flexible cloud platform for global developers to adopt GraphQL and also reducing development time, security risks and ongoing maintenance costs of application development.

The open source Hasura GraphQL Engine (HGE) enables developers to build, ship and iterate on applications exceptionally fast by eliminating bottlenecks to data access. Developers with zero GraphQL expertise can now compose GraphQL APIs from existing databases and APIs instantly. Hasura’s recent innovations include support for REST APIs as data sources, GraphQL Joins, in addition to existing caching and granular authorization capabilities. This allows developers the ability to mix and match their data sources freely, and access them over a unified GraphQL API.

Hasura on Google Cloud now allows running the HGE directly on the platform. This increases performance and security when HGE connects to data sources that are also on Google Cloud, such as Cloud SQL and BigQuery. All network transit is over the Google Cloud backbone and options like VPC connectivity ensure that HGE is running on dedicated and isolated infrastructure that’s connecting securely to all data sources. The Hasura GraphQL engine automatically generates users’ GraphQL schema and resolvers based on their tables/views in Google Cloud SQL and BigQuery, eliminating the need for them to write a GraphQL schema or resolvers.

“Organizations are rapidly adopting GraphQL and we are excited to help these organizations modernize and digitally transform their applications. With Hasura’s GraphQL platform available on Google Cloud, developers around the world can build next generation applications at scale with lower costs,” said Bikram SIngh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

“Making Hasura available on Google Cloud significantly extends our platform’s reach to the global developer community, who have only begun to reap the security-, speed- and cost-related benefits of GraphQL APIs,” said Tanmai Gopal, CEO, Hasura. “Working with a cloud powerhouse like Google offers our users numerous advantages in terms of onboarding and ongoing engagement with the Hasura platform.”

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Hasura

Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura’s range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ on Twitter.