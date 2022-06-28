U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards CITI and C3 AI $90 Million Agreement

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded a joint $90 million, five-year agreement to CITI, the software services and product company, and C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, through its partnership with Carahsoft.

The Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), called “Solutioning with Holistic Analytics Restructured for the Enterprise (SHARE),” will accelerate enterprise AI deployments across the entire HHS, which includes the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Through the SHARE BPA, the HHS’s various agencies and missions can select C3 AI to support data-driven work. For example, the HHS can leverage the C3 AI Application Platform to rapidly deploy use cases and scale AI applications to solve public health challenges in the event of a future pandemic. The BPA allows HHS officials to procure CITI services, C3 AI applications, and C3 AI’s secure and powerful AI platform for data collection, analysis with machine learning, and predictive AI capabilities.

“Our public health agencies, including the FDA and CDC, are under incredible pressure to solve complex, life-threatening problems, ranging from supply chain optimization for baby formula to understanding and thwarting the next global pandemic. These problems cannot be solved without machine learning and enterprise AI capabilities,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO of C3 AI. “We are proud to deliver the world’s leading AI technologies, people, and partners to HHS, and we look forward to supporting the department’s vital missions.”

“I am very pleased to partner with C3 AI and provide agile development services to HHS agencies to integrate the C3 AI platform via this new SHARE BPA,” said Sunil Kolhekar, President and CEO of CITI.

Over the past two years, C3 AI’s software has been used extensively by data and research communities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, while CITI has been at the forefront of developing applications to process expedited payments for farmers hurt by COVID. In April 2020, C3 AI deployed the C3 AI COVID-19 Data Lake to provide the global research community access to critical data to aid mitigation efforts. C3 AI also supported COVID-19-related research through various grant and funding programs, awarding more than $5 million in funding to research teams in 2020 through the C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute and C3 AI COVID-19 Grand Challenge.

C3 AI products are provided via General Services Administration (GSA) Schedules contract with Carahsoft. The BPA No. is 75P001-22-A-00009.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally.

About CITI - US

The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia, with offices across the United States, Europe, South Asia, and Canada. CITI is a varied organization with a broad group of IT and business experts providing services to the Federal Government, State &Local and commercial. CITI is a product innovator and has built several enterprise class products in Health and Human Services market using agile and DevSecOps methodologies. CITI’s products modernize use cases for Child Subsidy, Child Welfare and Child Support, Healthcare and Identity Management. CITI holds certifications for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, and CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 4. CITI specializes in the innovative application of agile processes and new technologies as a Microsoft Gold Partner.

For more information on services and products offered by CITI, visit http://citi-us.com.