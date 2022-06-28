Trustly and Gr4vy Partner to Deliver Open Banking Payment Services

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Trustly, the global leader in Open Banking Payments, announces its partnership with Gr4vy, a leading cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP). Gr4vy’s online merchants will be able to add Trustly as a payment option, bringing even more flexibility and convenience to their customers.

Gr4vy’s cloud-native POP capabilities enable merchants to streamline and manage payment methods, services, and transactions all in one place. With eCommerce being the first choice for many consumers, merchants need alternatives to expensive, inefficient traditional payment vehicles. By integrating with Trustly, Gr4vy’s merchants benefit from a lower cost of payment acceptance and increased approval rates.

Trustly's Open Banking connectivity enables consumers to securely and seamlessly pay for goods and services using their bank account. They initiate payments on any device by signing in to online banking with the usernames and passwords they know by heart, without leaving the merchant’s site or app — and with no account to create and no card or bank account numbers or billing information to provide.

“We are thrilled that Gr4vy will be offering Trustly’s Open Banking Payment services, a compelling alternative to legacy methods, to merchants, who in return can provide their customers with an incredibly simple and safe way to pay directly from their bank account,” said Ross McFerrin, VP of Enterprise Growth at Trustly Americas.

“With consumers increasingly using alternative payment methods, offering the right mix is essential as merchants continue to grow and stay competitive. Gr4vy works to modernize payment infrastructure by empowering merchants to expand and manage their payment stacks, and Trustly’s Open Banking technology will enable those merchants to offer an instant, low-cost, and simple payment solution to their customers,” said John Lunn, CEO and Founder at Gr4vy.

About Trustly

Founded in 2008, Trustly is a global leader in Open Banking Payments. Our digital account-to-account platform redefines the speed, simplicity and security of payments, linking some of the world’s most prominent merchants with consumers directly from their online banking accounts. Trustly can handle the entire payment journey, setting us apart from the competition and enabling us to offer an attractive alternative to the traditional card networks at a lower cost. Today we serve 8,100 merchants, connecting them with 525 million consumers and 6,300 banks in over 30 countries; and in 2021 we processed over $28 billion in transaction volume in our global network.

We are a licensed Payment Institution under the second payment services directive (PSD2) and operate under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in Europe. In the US, we are state regulated as required to serve our target markets. Read more at www.trustly.com.

About Gr4vy

Gr4vy is a cloud-native payments company that takes the complexity out of merchants running payments infrastructure, freeing them to focus on what matters most. We redefine payments by providing an intuitive, cutting-edge payment orchestration platform (POP) that leverages the power of the Cloud to modernize payments infrastructure. Our orchestration layer upgrades merchants’ payments stack to make them more nimble. Our no-code dashboard centralizes the integration and management of a merchant’s payment methods, providers, conditions and transactions and empowers them to do more in less time. We enable merchants to streamline and manage payment methods, services and transactions all in one place. At Gr4vy, we’re passionate about payments, efficiency and extraordinary customer experience.

https://gr4vy.com/