Acquia Partners with Workato to Power Enterprise Connectivity to Acquia CDP

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acquia, the digital experience company, today announced a partnership with integration and workflow automation platform Workato to power enterprise connectivity to Acquia Customer Data Platform (CDP). Through out-of-the-box connectors, organizations can integrate Acquia CDP with hundreds of external cloud services via secure, enterprise-grade APIs.

“We’re pleased to partner with Workato to add hundreds of integrations between Acquia CDP and marketing, analytics, and commerce applications,” said Mark Picone, SVP and General Manager, Marketing Cloud, at Acquia. “The connectivity powered by Workato will help customers achieve even faster time-to-value by reducing the time it takes to get their data from their preferred cloud services into and out of Acquia CDP.”

With Workato-powered integrations like this and others, marketers can achieve a faster path to connectivity with the services they already use. As a part of the Acquia Marketing Cloud platform, Acquia CDP enables marketers to aggregate and activate data from technologies of their choice into a unified, 360-degree customer profile. From there, marketers can use Acquia CDP to orchestrate personalized, AI-powered campaigns across the entire omnichannel customer journey.

“We’re seeing a continued trend around the growing needs for SaaS connectivity and our partnership with Acquia will allow their communities of partners and customers to keep up with the accelerated demand,” said Bhaskar Roy, CMO at Workato. “Not only will they be able to build and leverage robust connectors to their preferred applications, but they will also be able to connect to these applications and automate workflows across them. We’re excited to be partnering with Acquia, who has become a leading force in the future of digital experiences by embracing the power of automation.”

David Wallace, Research Director, Customer Intelligence and Analytics, at IDC commented: “Digital-first brands must focus on quality, speed-to-value, and agility to deliver the personalized experiences expected by their customers. Customer data platforms help brands achieve their goals not only with productized integrations and APIs, but also enterprise-grade, pre-built connectors across an array of digital channels for the flexibility for multiple use cases. Acquia, through its partnership with Workato, and inherent low-code tooling, enables this increased flexibility."

