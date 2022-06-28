Community Health Network and Grail Partner to Offer Galleri® Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test in Central Indiana

MENLO PARK, Calif. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indianapolis-based Community Health Network and GRAIL, LLC, a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced a partnership to offer Galleri®, GRAIL’s multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test, to individuals at Community Health Network’s sites of care. Community Health Network, central Indiana’s leading integrated healthcare system with more than 200 sites of care, will be the first healthcare system to offer the Galleri test to patients in its area.

Through the partnership, Community Health Network will provide the Galleri test to individuals at elevated risk for cancer, including those over the age of 50. The test will be offered to eligible individuals through their primary care providers at select Community Health Network sites as a complement to existing single cancer screenings.

“ As a health network committed to exceptional care for patients, and through the generous support of the Community Health Network’s Foundation, we are excited to be the first healthcare system in central Indiana to provide the Galleri test to patients as part of our network’s full continuum of services,” said Patrick McGill, M.D., executive vice president and chief transformation officer at Community Health Network. “ MCED tests like Galleri represent cutting-edge innovation that, along with appropriate screenings and care, can give patients diagnosed with cancer in our communities the best chance for successful outcomes.”

The Galleri test is a first-of-its-kind MCED blood test. In a clinical study, the Galleri test demonstrated the ability to detect a shared signal from more than 50 types of cancers, over 45 of which lack recommended screening tests today. Using advanced genomics and machine learning, the test also determines the origin of the cancer signal, which can then guide diagnostic workup. Early detection of cancer can improve cancer outcomes, yet today, many cancers are detected in late stages because only five cancer types have recommended screenings – breast, cervical, colon, lung and prostate cancers.

“ Healthcare systems are increasingly looking for ways to better meet patient needs, and the Galleri test – which can be administered with a simple blood draw as a complement to other cancer screenings – has the potential to screen for more cancers at earlier stages when there is a better chance for successful treatment,” said Bob Ragusa, chief executive officer at GRAIL. “ The status quo in cancer screening is simply unacceptable and using Galleri to complement existing screening approaches offers the potential to improve cancer detection in the population and improve public health.”

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com.

About Galleri

The earlier that cancer is detected, the higher the chance of successful outcomes. The Galleri multi-cancer early detection test can detect signals across more than 50 types of cancer, as defined by the American Joint Committee on Cancer Staging Manual, through a routine blood draw. When a cancer signal is detected, the Galleri test predicts the cancer signal origin, or where the cancer is located in the body, with high accuracy to help guide the next steps to diagnosis. The Galleri test requires a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider and should be used in addition to recommended cancer screenings such as mammography, colonoscopy, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, or cervical cancer screening. It is intended for use in people with an elevated risk of cancer, such as those aged 50 or older.

For more information about Galleri, visit galleri.com.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by developing pioneering technology to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types early. The company is using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art computer science and data science to enhance the scientific understanding of cancer biology, and to develop its multi-cancer early detection blood test. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom. GRAIL, LLC, is a subsidiary of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) currently held separate from Illumina Inc. under the terms of the Interim Measures Order of the European Commission dated 29 October 2021.

For more information, please visit grail.com.

Important Safety Information

The Galleri test is recommended for use in adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older. The Galleri test does not detect all cancers and should be used in addition to routine cancer screening tests recommended by a healthcare provider. Galleri is intended to detect cancer signals and predict where in the body the cancer signal is located. Use of Galleri is not recommended in individuals who are pregnant, 21 years old or younger, or undergoing active cancer treatment.

Results should be interpreted by a healthcare provider in the context of medical history, clinical signs and symptoms. A test result of “Cancer Signal Not Detected” does not rule out cancer. A test result of “Cancer Signal Detected” requires confirmatory diagnostic evaluation by medically established procedures (e.g., imaging) to confirm cancer.

If cancer is not confirmed with further testing, it could mean that cancer is not present or testing was insufficient to detect cancer, including due to the cancer being located in a different part of the body. False-positive (a cancer signal detected when cancer is not present) and false-negative (a cancer signal not detected when cancer is present) test results do occur. Rx only.

Laboratory/Test Information

GRAIL’s clinical laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The Galleri test was developed, and its performance characteristics were determined by GRAIL. The Galleri test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. GRAIL’s clinical laboratory is regulated under CLIA to perform high-complexity testing. The Galleri test is intended for clinical purposes.