Andersen Global Enters New Zealand With the Addition of Two Collaborating Firms

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global establishes tax and legal capabilities in New Zealand through Collaboration Agreements with two Auckland-based firms – law firm Turner Hopkins, and tax and advisory firm Bellingham Wallace. The firms maintain deep connections in the region and will play a pivotal role in driving business and delivering integrated, global solutions to create long-term value for clients.

Turner Hopkins was founded in 1923, and for nearly 100 years, has provided full-service capabilities in real estate, corporate and commercial law, litigation, finance, employment law, family, private client, estate and immigration. Turner Hopkins’ interdisciplinary team of professionals has vast experience working across a suite of industries and addressing client needs with comprehensive, customized solutions.

“We pride ourselves on our client-focused approach and our commitment to ensuring that we retain the highest caliber of lawyers and professionals, which has allowed us to maintain a competitive edge in the Auckland region for nearly a century,” said Managing Partner Michael Robinson. “Collaborating with Andersen Global enables us to continue to work seamlessly with clients and to deliver quality solutions for clients whose needs are increasingly global in nature.”

Established in 2012, Bellingham Wallace was founded by Co-Managing Partners, Matt Bellingham and Aaron Wallace, to work closely with clients ranging from small to large privately owned enterprises. The firm offers a range of full-service capabilities in advisory, governance, tax, strategy, due diligence and valuation to drive growth and manage risks for clients’ businesses.

“Our firm has experienced exceptional growth over the past few years as we continue to prioritize our clients’ every need and expand our existing capabilities in the market,” said Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner Matt Bellingham. “Collaborating with Andersen Global demonstrates our commitment to excellence and reinforces our client-focused approach as the additional global resources will bolster our capabilities to meet evolving client needs,” added Aaron Wallace.

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said, “Turner Hopkins and Bellingham Wallace will be great assets in satisfying our growing needs in the region. These firms share our organization’s commitment to stewardship and demonstrate the highest professional standards, forecasting a synergistic working relationship among our professionals. Collaborating with these firms is key as we continue to bring best-in-class solutions to our clients across the globe and strengthen our presence in the Asia Pacific region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 11,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 360 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.