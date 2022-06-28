Sanity Announces Investment from Shopify and Launches a Direct Integration with Shopify’s New Headless Commerce Stack

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanity, the platform for structured content, has formed a partnership with and received a strategic investment from Shopify, a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. The partnership will offer Shopify’s millions of merchants new capabilities to significantly improve shopping experiences through inspiring product and brand content. Sanity is the first CMS partner to launch an app for Shopify’s headless commerce framework, Hydrogen, and is Shopify’s only investment in a content platform company to date.

By joining forces, Shopify and Sanity bring commerce and content together, allowing merchants to tell their stories, inspire their audiences, and flexibly adapt their product information, brand assets, and other content faster than ever. Shopify’s investment demonstrates Sanity’s potential and strong fit for Shopify merchants.

The Sanity Connect for Shopify app, launched last week, was built to operate with Shopify’s headless commerce stack, Hydrogen and Oxygen. This means merchants building completely custom storefronts on Shopify can also deploy immersive product stories with rich media, embed product content on external channels, enable 1-click ordering anywhere on a website, orchestrate promotions to email and social media, and much more.

Since its launch in 2017, Sanity has helped brands unlock their content and build remarkable, integrated digital experiences that inspire and delight audiences. With an emphasis on developer experience, an open-source editor, and an API-first approach, Sanity delivers a customizable and flexible platform to build with, even for the most complex projects. The company serves thousands of global brands such as Burger King, AT&T, Puma, and Unilever. Because Sanity treats content as data, it can be programmed, shaped, and authored from a single source of truth. Structured content sets content free to be expressed on all channels, breaks it out of silos for easier and faster creation of new experiences, and helps businesses act more quickly as they learn what excites and works for their audiences.

“Working closely with Sanity is a strategic priority for us since having great content capabilities is paramount for merchants to offer great commerce experiences,” said Brandon Chu, VP of Product Acceleration at Shopify. “Sanity provides a best-in-class content platform that was designed from day one for exceptional developer experience. We can’t wait to see how merchants use Sanity to extend custom storefronts built on Shopify with Hydrogen and Oxygen.”

"Working with Shopify to uplevel the entire customer journey, from the first interaction to the latest purchase, is a huge step forward in our efforts to help any business to wow their customers with better brand experiences,” said Magnus Hillestad, CEO and co-founder of Sanity. “Our partnership and early collaboration on a content app for Hydrogen and Oxygen delivers new potential to Shopify’s customers, the developer community that builds on Shopify and Sanity, and ultimately for the consumers who benefit from better shopping experiences.”

Learn more about the Sanity Connect for Shopify app here.

About Sanity

Sanity is the platform for structured content that lets teams build exceptional digital experiences. By treating content as data, modern organizations use our APIs to build optimal editing workflows and share content between systems to increase digital velocity. Our mission is to be the most versatile system for creating and distributing digital content to any device, application or channel. Dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Oslo, Norway, Sanity is used by thousands of companies including Unilever, Puma, National Geographic, and Condé Nast. Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. Learn more at http://www.sanity.io.

