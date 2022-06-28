MMS Holdings Partners with Lindsay Goldberg for Its Next Stage of Growth

CANTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MMS Holdings Inc. (“MMS” or the “Company”), a leading data-focused contract research organization (“CRO”), today announced that Lindsay Goldberg, a leading family and founder-focused private equity firm, has completed an investment in the Company alongside MMS Founder and CEO, Dr. Uma Sharma, who will maintain a significant ownership interest.

MMS is an award-winning, global, data-focused CRO supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Headquartered in Canton, Michigan, with over 800 global colleagues across four continents, MMS couples a science-first approach with its best-in-class customer service to provide the quality regulatory and data-focused services necessary to support high-impact clinical research and to facilitate successful new therapy approvals. MMS’ industry-leading capabilities are uniquely well aligned to the challenges created by the increasing complexity of clinical research data and the Company has a differentiated track record of leading successful regulatory submissions, having completed more than 50 submissions in the last five years.

“We are delighted to have found a private equity partner who both values our unique culture and who can help us scale our business, as we grow to be the best in class” said MMS Founder and CEO Dr. Uma Sharma. “Lindsay Goldberg has decades of experience in actively building healthcare businesses and working collaboratively with founders. We are proud to have a partner with a shared vision and deep experience in successfully growing founder-led businesses.”

“We’re proud to partner with Dr. Sharma to help accelerate the growth of MMS, a leader in data-focused CRO services known internationally for its scientific approach and differentiated regulatory, biostatistics, data management, medical writing, and pharmacovigilance capabilities,” said Lindsay Goldberg Principal, Peter Nurnberg. “We recognize that MMS’ globally cohesive culture is foundational to its reputation for exceptional customer service and we will continue to foster this customer-centric focus.”

Michael Dees, Managing Partner at Lindsay Goldberg, added, “MMS is a world-changing organization. Dr. Sharma’s team is delivering critical services to leading pharma and biotech companies and thereby improving their chances of successful drug submissions. Through our partnership, we can help accelerate the Company’s momentum and growth, while maintaining a focus on producing the highest quality, scientifically-sound deliverables.”

ABOUT MMS

MMS is an award-winning, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating, and the Company has been recognized as a leading CRO in Global Health & Pharma’s international awards programs for the last three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com.

ABOUT LINDSAY GOLDBERG

Lindsay Goldberg is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses. Since 2001, Lindsay Goldberg has raised more than $17 billion of equity capital and has invested in over 50 platform companies and over 250 follow-on opportunities. The firm focuses on three industries that typically demonstrate resilience across economic cycles, including industrials, healthcare, and services (business, government, and financial services), in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe. Lindsay Goldberg takes a relationship driven approach to investing and is supported by its global network of affiliate partners. For more information about Lindsay Goldberg, please visit www.lindsaygoldbergllc.com.