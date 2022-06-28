Wolters Kluwer and American Society of Nephrology Announce Journal Publishing Collaboration

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, Health, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) have entered into a publishing agreement. ASN represents more than 20,000 kidney health professionals in 132 countries working to help people with kidney diseases and their families.

Under this agreement, beginning in January 2023, Wolters Kluwer will publish ASN’s portfolio of three medical specialty journals, Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, and Kidney360. Wolters Kluwer will focus on expanding ASN’s journal readership globally through access and distribution on the Ovid® medical research platform, among other channels, as well as the potential to reach members and practitioners through new digital channels. ASN members will also receive special benefits when publishing in the journals or purchasing other Wolters Kluwer nephrology products.

“Through our collaboration with Wolters Kluwer, we are reaffirming our commitment to sharing the highest-quality and most exciting peer-reviewed scientific findings in our leading nephrology publications. This new relationship will help further our vision of a world without kidney diseases by sharing new knowledge with health professionals and scientists, thereby advancing research and innovation,” said Susan E. Quaggin, MD, FASN, ASN President.

“We are delighted to welcome ASN to Wolters Kluwer—they are the leading source for innovation and research in the field of nephrology,” said Jennifer Brogan, Vice President, Global Journal Publishing and Society Solutions of Health Learning, Research and Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “We are excited to help ASN advance the science of nephrology and expand their global reach to influence future research and positively effect patient outcomes. Partnering with ASN further supports our mission to help clinicians provide the best care no matter where they are.”

ASN’s journal publications are:

- Journal of the American Society of Nephrology is the leading kidney journal in the world. JASN has been published monthly since July 1990. JASN represents outstanding synthesis of cutting-edge basic research, clinical epidemiology, clinical research, meta-analysis, relevant editorials, perspectives, and timely and important reviews.

- Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology is the leading voice in communicating and influencing advances in clinical nephrology by (1) rapidly and effectively communicating the most important advances in clinical and translational research in nephrology, including innovations in research methods and care delivery; (2) putting these advances in context for future research directions and patient care; and (3) becoming an important voice on every issue that potentially affects the clinical practice of nephrology, particularly in the United States.

- Kidney360 is an open access, online-only, general kidney journal that publishes scientifically rigorous basic, translational, clinical, epidemiologic, health policy, population science, and global health kidney research. Kidney360 also publishes educational papers that review various cutting edge clinical and research topics of interest and review series on ethical issues, public health policy, onco-nephrology, palliative care, and nephrology around the globe.

About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 20,000 members representing 132 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.