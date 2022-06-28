Transact Campus Secures its 100th Mobile Credential Client

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transact, the award winning leader in innovative mobile credential and payment solutions, today announced two significant achievements: students have completed 100 million contactless mobile wallet transactions using Transact Mobile Credential and the platform has just signed its 100th client. These milestones underscore the success of Transact’s innovation-focused strategy to be the undeniable exclusive partner to higher-ed clients around the country in their quest to provide a premier campus experience for students.

Transact Mobile Credential illustrates the company’s commitment to reimagining the campus experience. Mobile Credential is secure, contactless, and fully integrated into the campus ecosystem. Over half a million students have added the NFC-enabled Mobile Credential to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay; and with just a tap of their phone, they can make purchases or securely access dorms and classrooms.

Administrators enjoy providing a simplified campus experience for students, while benefiting themselves from robust integrations with student information systems and features like remote issuance and building lockdown.

“Transact listens to its clients. Understanding and responding to their needs is a critical part of our suite of products and our success. We partner with our clients to provide an unbeatable campus experience while building a smart, future-oriented, mobile-centric strategy that is at the core of our mission,” says Rasheed Behrooznia, vice president, Campus ID Solutions, Transact.

Transact continues to innovate, focusing on ensuring a seamless campus experience for students and administrators. This year, Transact rolled out both Transact IDX, enabling a completely cashless experience for students and Transact One: an integrated, cloud-native, and mobile-first ecosystem that successfully brings together Payments, Campus ID, Commerce and third-party software - all in one view.

About Transact Campus Inc.

Transact is the leader in innovative payment and mobile credential solutions for one connected experience. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life and streamlines transactions for administrators, faculty, and staff. Transact offerings include integrated payment solutions for tuition, room and board, and commerce. Transact also provides solutions for multi-purpose campus IDs and stored value. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves more than 12 million students across 1,750+ client institutions with one connected experience. Transact solutions facilitate $46 billion in payments annually and have enabled more than 110 million contactless mobile wallet transactions and $200 million in mobile orders in less than three years. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.