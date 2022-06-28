VeriSIM Life Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Mayo Clinic to Jointly Advance Drug Discovery and Development Programs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VeriSIM Life (VeriSIM) www.verisimlife.com, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled company providing services to de-risk R&D decision making for breakthrough drug development, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to improve the preclinical translation of promising drug candidates.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, VeriSIM will leverage its proprietary BIOiSIM™ platform and Translational Index™ approach to reduce the number of outsourced preclinical experiments and help de-risk R&D decisions early-on to ensure expedited development of novel, safe and highly efficacious drugs.

VeriSIM will engage Mayo Clinic physician researchers in key disease areas including oncology, hematology, bone/joint-disorders, and neurological diseases.

“This collaboration will explore the full potential of our combined approach to developing best-in-class drug candidates to serve patients’ unmet needs,” said Dr. Jo Varshney, founder and CEO of VeriSIM Life. “We are excited to expand our common mission and work with the world’s top research hospital and its drug discovery programs.”

Dr. Jo Varshney, DVM and PhD, founded VeriSIM Life in 2017 alongside a cross-functional team of pharmaceutical scientists, software engineers and AI/ML and simulation experts. VeriSIM offers unprecedented value for the drug development industry by reducing the number of drug compounds likely to treat or cure specific illnesses and diseases.

Mayo Clinic participated in VeriSIM’s Series A financing and has financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About VeriSIM Life

VeriSIM Life has developed a sophisticated computational platform that leverages advanced AI and ML techniques to improve drug discovery and development by greatly reducing the time and money it takes to bring a drug to market. BIOiSIM is a first-in-class 'virtual drug development engine' that offers unprecedented value for the drug development industry by narrowing down the number of drug compounds that offer anticipated value for the treatment or cure of specific illnesses or diseases. The program not only reduces the time and cost of drug discovery and development, it also greatly reduces the need for animal testing that, in the vast majority of cases, does not translate to humans.

For more information about VeriSIM Life, follow them on Twitter at @VeriSIMlife, visit www.verisimlife.com or email press@verisimlife.com.