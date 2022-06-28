Accurate Background Launches Prime Integrations with iCIMS

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accurate Background, the largest privately held provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and monitoring solutions, today announced its enhanced integration with iCIMS, launching Prime integrations for a better screening experience. As long-standing partners, Accurate provides a seamless background check experience for iCIMS’ clients and candidates alike. Leveraging iCIMS’ Prime integration, recruiters can initiate background checks, track status, and view results in real-time without needing to toggle between systems.

“We are thrilled to continue to invest in our iCIMS partnership and offer users a better experience across the iCIMS Talent Cloud and Accurate’s complete portfolio of employment screening services,” said Dan Shoemaker, chief revenue officer, Accurate Background. “Our Accurate developers built a customized front-end user interface to ensure data is automatically updated and synchronized to onboard talent faster. The Accurate Prime integration enables employers to manage background checks within the iCIMS Talent Cloud, saving time, reducing duplicate data entry, and allowing the recruiter to keep track of candidates in the hiring process faster and more efficiently.”

“Accurate has been a partner of iCIMS for many years, supporting joint customers like Memorial Sloan Kettering, to more easily screen and hire new talent while delivering a positive candidate hiring experience,” said Michael Wilczak, chief product and development officer, iCIMS. “The continued commitment by Accurate helps to improve the time to activate integrations and onboard great talent, which is particularly important in this evolving labor market and talent landscape.”

To learn more, visit Accurate’s prime integration or come see us at iCIMS INSPIRE 2022 on November 17.

