INTELITY and Incode Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTELITY®, provider of hospitality’s leading guest experience and staff management platform, today announced at HITEC Orlando 2022 the strategic partnership with Incode Technologies, the industry leader in identity verification and authentication for global enterprises. To further enhance a hotel’s operations encompassing a safe, secure, and reliable check-in workflow process, the integration partnership with Incode fulfills a hotel's requirements for full ID verification and enables guest ID verification during the check-in stage, either at a single property or brand level, through any INTELITY mobile app.

“The partnership with Incode furthers our strong commitment to servicing our hotelier, residential, casino, and other customers with the most advanced guest experience platform available,” said Robert Stevenson, CEO of INTELITY.

Hotel guests requiring an advanced identification check will experience a more fluid mobile check-in process. Before guests arrive on property, they are prompted to verify their identity through INTELITY’s mobile application and Incode’s powerful platform.

Hotels are able to automate the process of validating a guest’s identification with Incode to confirm the legitimacy of the presented guest ID, virtually eliminating human error. The process can confirm requirements, such as age, during the check-in process to ensure the hotel is in compliance with any requirements. Incode also provides an automated digital ID creation for a guest’s profile to interact with the hotel property and process payment sources, continuing INTELITY’s goal to provide the industry with a full contactless workflow.

“We’re excited to partner with INTELITY, the leader in guest-facing technologies, to reimagine the future of hospitality experiences. Guests can skip the check-in line and seamlessly access experience – all powered by an omni-channel identity layer that will be integrated into any INTELITY app,” said Ricardo Amper, Founder & CEO, Incode Technologies. “Together, we have created an experience that brings guests to their room and vacation faster than ever before. Our partnership will give the hotel staff what they need, where they need it, and the hotel guest the easability to enjoy their stay before they set foot in the door.”

“We have ID capture on the INTELITY platform, but a richer verification process is a vital element for our clients,” said Matthew Lynch, VP of Product Management at INTELITY. “Being the hospitality tech leader in mobile application platforms, we knew we only wanted to address this challenge with the leaders in identity verification and authentication. We quickly saw that Incode was the perfect partner.”

“At INTELITY, we know Incode offers the best of breed in verification solutions. This partnership is a natural and evident fit to service both of our customers,” Stevenson continued. “We are excited for the future of hospitality technology and thrilled to be sharing this news during the 50th HITEC trade show celebration. It truly is the best venue to announce this new partnership.”

To experience the INTELITY platform and learn more about the Incode partnership at HITEC Orlando 2022 firsthand, visit booth #1129. For more information about the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit intelity.com/demo. For more information about Incode, please visit www.incode.com.

About INTELITY

INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY has won numerous awards including becoming the “Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider” of the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide. The INTELITY platform is used at boutique hotels, casino-resorts, luxury residences, global hotel brands and more in over 60 countries across 6 continents. For more information, visit www.intelity.com.

About Incode

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world’s largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode’s end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with a number of the world’s biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com