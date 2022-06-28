Arizona Cardinals Select Shift4 as Payment Processing Partner

TEMPE, Ariz. & ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, as a proud payment processing partner. Shift4 will process payments for all Cardinals ticketing transactions at State Farm Stadium, including Super Bowl LVII in February 2023, through an integration with SeatGeek.

As a leader in integrated payments, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and loyalty solutions, Shift4 is used by every major professional sports league, colleges, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay.

“We are always committed to enhancing our fans’ gameday experience at State Farm Stadium and are thrilled to welcome Shift4 and its powerful platform to do just that,” said Steve Ryan, Cardinals Senior Vice President of Business Development. “Shift4’s cutting-edge technology will make transactions easier and quicker to deliver a more convenient payment experience for our guests.”

“We are excited to partner with the Arizona Cardinals to provide their fans with a better commerce experience,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s Head of Enterprise. “It’s always our goal to reduce cost and complexity for venue operators while delivering an enhanced experience for fans.”

For more information about Shift4’s payment solutions for stadiums and arenas, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.