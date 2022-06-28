Vertex, Cleo Partnership Will Spread Ecosystem Integration Value Across Mid-Size to Large Enterprises

BEACHWOOD, Ohio & ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud platform, and Vertex Computer Systems, a business and technology consulting firm specializing in Salesforce, Data & Analytics, and Digital Transformation solutions, today announced they have formed a business partnership that will help mid-size to large enterprises create value through improved integration-oriented automation solutions.

Cleo is a well-known leader in cloud-based B2B integration, providing API, EDI, and non-EDI integration solutions to more than 4,100 supply chain-driven organizations throughout the world. Companies in Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing, Wholesale Distribution, Retail, and other industries leverage Cleo’s cloud platform to drive revenue and improve margins via improved control made possible through enhanced business insights and visibility created by modern integration technology.

Vertex is a certified Gold Microsoft Partner Network company, a distinction that validates Vertex as a top-tier provider of Microsoft technology-based solutions for businesses. Using Microsoft platforms, technologies, and solutions such as Dynamics, Azure, SQL Server, .NET, O365 and Power Platforms, Vertex helps organizations to become cloud-first and mobile-first aligned companies to innovate in their marketplaces. The company is also a certified Salesforce development consultant.

Working together, and by automating mission-critical end-to-end business processes such as order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, or load-tender-to-invoice, Cleo and Vertex will be focusing on integration modernization, as well as application development, digital business process transformation, customer relationship management solutions, cloud computing, and data & analytics for customers reliant on Microsoft or Salesforce environments.

“Cleo is an innovator in cloud and service-based EDI. As a leader ourselves, we always want to partner with leading technology platforms. By partnering with Cleo, we expand our offerings and our strength as a service provider,” said Venkit Raman, Principal of Vertex. “We plan to offer Cleo as a powerful and robust integration platform to our existing and prospective customers.”

“Cleo offers a broad range of ecosystem integration solutions that are naturally adaptable to the needs of the Vertex client base,” said Bob Hoch, Strategic Accounts Manager, Partnership Programs, with Cleo. “As business partners who possess the solutions and unique know-how that only Cleo and Vertex bring to the market, we will be able to provide our joint customers with greater control and visibility, making their organizations extremely agile. In today’s digitally transforming world, that’s how value is created.”

About Vertex

Vertex is a business and technology consulting firm that helps customers transform their staid and manual business processes with proven technology platforms from industry leaders including Microsoft and Salesforce. We help clients by providing solutions in the areas of collaboration, process automation, supply chain, sales processes, and analytics. Our team consists of Process Analysts and Technology Analysts who conceive, design, and implement these solutions. Learn more at www.vertexcs.com

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.