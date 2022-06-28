Prime Capital Investment Advisors Partners With Burns Estate Planning and Wealth Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA) is pleased to announce its partnership with Burns Estate Planning and Wealth Advisors. This move greatly expands PCIA’s footprint across the Southeast with eight Burns locations across Louisiana and Florida, and will add approximately $600 million AUM to PCIA. Burns also brings client-focused talent, tremendous expertise, community engagement and decades of experience to PCIA.

"We are thrilled that Ernie Burns and his entire team are going to be part of the Prime Capital Investment Advisors organization," says Glenn Spencer, CEO of PCIA. "Ernie and his team have built an extraordinary business, evidenced by a compound annual growth rate exceeding 30 percent."

Burns Estate Planning & Wealth Advisors firmly believes that everyone should be able to live the retirement they’ve always wanted. That’s why the Burns team of professionals helps create a well-thought-out strategy, using a variety of investments and insurance products and services, to help address financial needs and concerns. Burns will bring their expertise with retirement income strategies, wealth management, tax-efficient strategies, asset protection strategies, and more to ensure PCIA’s clients can grow, preserve and share their retirement.

"Burns Estate Planning & Wealth Advisors have a fantastic reputation for client service with industry-leading client retention rates," said Scott Colangelo, Chairman of PCIA. "The addition of this business continues to expand our footprint in the Southeast, an important geography for us moving forward.”

“We’re a goal-oriented business. Our goal is to help our clients leave a legacy for their loved ones. This is why we are thrilled to join the PCIA team. Joining the team only strengthens the investment in our clients and their successful financial futures,” says Ernie Burns. ‘We want our clients to be confident in their retirement decisions and by joining forces with PCIA we can ensure this for them.”

This transaction is scheduled to close on June 30, 2022. Park Sutton Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Burns Estate Planning and Wealth Advisors.

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. PCIA currently has 27 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. (“PCIA”), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors (“QPA”) and Prime Capital Wealth Management (“PCWM”). For more information, visit www.pciawealth.com.