Medisca Acquires all IP assets of Maxima Pharmaceuticals Including the DIFFUSIMAX® Brand

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On May 31, 2022, Medisca, a global supplier of pharmaceutical compounding products, acquired DIFFUSIMAX® and DIFFUSIMAX®10 liposomal bases (pluronic lecithin organogel or PLO gel), products used for preparing compounded topical formulations, as well as all intellectual property assets of Maxima Pharmaceuticals.

“During this time of flux and uncertainty, our goal is to preserve and protect a product line that has had such a positive impact in shaping the compounding industry,” said Panagiota Danopoulos, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy & Innovation at Medisca.

Launched in 1997, DIFFUSIMAX® is a pioneer brand that has paved the way for PLO gels. Developed by a physician for physicians, DIFFUSIMAX® and DIFFUSIMAX®10 are the go-to topical vehicles for many providers across Canada. In use for 25 years and backed by dozens of stability studies for extended beyond-use dating, DIFFUSIMAX® is scientifically tried and tested with well-established brand equity.

“Striking this partnership with Medisca will create new possibilities for DIFFUSIMAX® by tapping into the inherent commercialization strengths of Medisca, while creating an opportunity for us to dedicate full efforts toward our passion in R&D, manufacturing, and consultative work,” said Dr. Kerry Siminoski, President of Maxima Pharmaceuticals.

DIFFUSIMAX® and DIFFUSIMAX®10 will continue to be manufactured in Edmonton, Alberta under the current Maxima leadership team and will be offered in both Pre-Mixed Cream and Compounding Kit formats. The brand will be available exclusively through major Canadian wholesalers. Medisca is also committed to developing additional resources to support providers, including access to formulas, stability study reports and more.

As a complement to the existing Medisca MediFlo™ PLO product line, the addition of DIFFUSIMAX® and DIFFUSIMAX®10 create a robust PLO gel portfolio designed to meet the diverse needs of compounding pharmacies across Canada.

For questions on these products, please contact the Medisca Compounding Services team at compoundingservices@medisca.com or at 1-800-665-6334 ext. 1203.

About MEDISCA®

Medisca is a global leader in healthcare with well-established footings in pharmaceutical compounding and advancements in scientific labs, cosmetics, other healthcare industries. For over 30 years, Medisca has been serving pharmacies and allied healthcare institutions with cutting-edge offerings and passionate commitment, developing a worldwide network dedicated to personalized medicine. Through genuine relationships, worry-free experiences, convenient processes, and strategic global partnerships, Medisca provides top-quality and innovative products, industry-leading services, and world-class support systems. For more information visit www.medisca.ca and follow us on Twitter at @medisca.