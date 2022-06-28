The Coretec Group Appoints Cleantech PR Firm FischTank PR to Bolster Visibility in Cleantech, Automotive and Electric Vehicle Sectors

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG), developers of a silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries, cyclohexasilane (CHS) technology and other cleantech and emerging tech applications, today announced that it has retained FischTank PR, a highly specialized cleantech PR firm with deep experience in all things battery development, energy storage, advanced materials and overall sustainability.

FischTank will be charged with managing Coretec’s corporate communications in the form of press releases, social media platforms, email marketing and editorial media opportunities. More broadly, FischTank will increase the brand’s footprint in the automotive, cleantech and electric vehicle categories. This visibility is important as Coretec advances development of Endurion, the Company’s battery development program as well as builds on its commercialization efforts. Coretec is well-positioned for growth via other strategic partnerships and milestones, of which FischTank will be tasked to communicate effectively to both industry and capital markets audiences.

For close to a decade FischTank PR has provided communications and digital marketing efforts for some of the most exciting brands spanning cleantech/sustainability/renewable energy, as well as broader B2B technologies and materials. The firm has extensive work up and down the renewable values chain, representing companies across mobility and electric vehicles, solar, battery technologies, energy storage, green building, energy efficiency, semiconductors and many other emerging sectors.

“Given the exciting developments of the past year and our lofty expectations for future business activity, Coretec is excited to again work with FischTank PR and its team of cleantech communications professionals,” said Matthew Kappers, CEO of The Coretec Group. “Coretec has evolved significantly over the past year as our battery development program Endurion and underlying CHS technology have garnered interest from the electric vehicle industry and other sectors. By retaining FischTank, we seek to assertively communicate the strength of our technology and partnerships to decision makers at potential customers and broader securityholder audiences.”

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.

Follow The Coretec Group on:

Twitter @CoretecGroupInc

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/24789881

TikTok www.tiktok.com/@thecoretecgroup

YouTube www.youtube.com/channel/UC1IA9C6PoPd1G4M7B9QiZPQ/featured

About FischTank PR

FischTank PR is a full-service communications and marketing firm serving clients spanning various industries, including but not limited to cleantech and sustainability, healthcare and biotech, B2B and emerging technologies, real estate and professional services. Incorporating an integrated strategy consisting of media relations, content writing, corporate communications, SEO/ORM, digital/social media, copywriting, and outbound marketing, FischTank helps clients amplify their message with results that impact their bottom line. For more information, visit http://www.FischTankPR.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter - @Fisch_Tank.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.