New Relic Launches Partner Stack to Accelerate Channel Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today announced the availability of New Relic Partner Stack, an enhanced program expanding New Relic’s commitment to cloud providers, channel partners, managed service providers, and technology partners. The New Relic Partner Stack provides New Relic’s 1,000+ global partners with training and accreditation programs, marketing campaigns, personnel support, and sales tools and resources, to provide their own customers with industry-leading observability directly from New Relic. The New Relic Partner Stack empowers partners to expand sales and technical expertise, drive customer momentum, and unlock new revenue streams.

While the observability market is growing rapidly and the business value is evident, there's a large gap in practice: according to New Relic's annual Observability Forecast, only 26% of IT decision makers have a mature observability practice, with the most commonly cited barriers to success being lack of resources (38%) and skill gaps (29%). To solve this, New Relic is launching the Partner Stack to provide its global partner ecosystem with the products, pricing, and skills needed to make observability an everyday practice. The launch of the New Relic Partner Stack comes at a time of strong growth for the company with high demand for New Relic products and services across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Partners can leverage New Relic's momentum and technology to create net-new revenue streams for growing their topline by helping realize their customers’ business value.

“New Relic’s vast partner ecosystem is leveraging observability to accelerate customers’ most important business initiatives, including cloud adoption, application modernization and digital customer experience. The New Relic Partner Stack brings new opportunities for our partners to put observability in the hands of every engineer, every day, at every stage of the software lifecycle,” said Riya Shanmugam, GVP, Global Alliances and Channels at New Relic. “We are delighted to see partners leaning in and advancing through program tiers for increased commercial, marketing, and go-to-market benefits, opening up additional revenue opportunities and investment from New Relic.”

“Channel partners, cloud providers, and technology partners are a key pillar of New Relic’s growth strategy,” added New Relic CEO Bill Staples. “We’re committed to developing a rich global partner ecosystem and have made significant investments in our partner organization to drive our partners’ growth and fuel New Relic’s global expansion and growth now and in the future.”

Partner benefits include eligibility for: co-marketing opportunities; deal registration, margin and renewal discounts; product trials; sales tools and training; technical support and resources; technical and sales accreditations; observability campaigns; and support from partner development managers and partner engineers.

The New Relic Partner Stack includes:

Expanded multi-cloud support : New Relic announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to help enterprises accelerate cloud migration and multi-cloud initiatives, featuring enhanced integrations with Microsoft Azure and deep Azure services support. This partnership follows a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2020.

Expanded multi-cloud support : New Relic announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to help enterprises accelerate cloud migration and multi-cloud initiatives, featuring enhanced integrations with Microsoft Azure and deep Azure services support. This partnership follows a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2020.

New Relic expanded its Instant Observability ecosystem of product integrations, tools, and pre-built observability resources by nearly 20% in six months, with new contributions from Akamai, Atlassian, BitBucket, CircleCI, Netlify, Postman, Redis, Wayscript, and Zebrium. As part of New Relic’s commitment to make observability an open, data-driven and daily engineering practice, the catalog now offers more than 470 integrations with cloud services, open source tools, and enterprise technologies, contributed and maintained by the community. Launched Partner Advisory Board: New Relic launched its inaugural ‘Voice of the Partner’ program at FutureStack 2022 to influence, validate, and impact program direction, value, and structure for mutual accelerated growth for partners and New Relic.

New Relic launched its inaugural ‘Voice of the Partner’ program at FutureStack 2022 to influence, validate, and impact program direction, value, and structure for mutual accelerated growth for partners and New Relic. Expanded global partner team key executive hires: Riya Shanmugam as GVP, Global Alliances & Channels; Akhil Kapoor as VP, Cloud and Product Partnerships; Jesse Clem as VP, Alliances and Channels, Americas; Nic Harvey as Senior Director, Partner Sales, EMEA; Lily Wai as Senior Director, Alliances and Channels Strategy; and Cindi Johnson as Senior Director, Global Partner Marketing.

“Smart implementation and use of observability are critical to all stages of the cloud software development lifecycle. As a global strategic cloud services provider, we are delighted to be part of the New Relic Partner Stack,” said Sean Barker, CEO at cloudEQ. “The combination of New Relic's observability platform and their partner ecosystem of cloud providers, technology partners, and channel partners creates opportunity and value for cloudEQ and our customers. New Relic's product focus allows us to push innovation to drive end-to-end observability, shifting left for our clients to provide identification of automation opportunities, faster development, deployment and optimized management of their software."

"MegazoneCloud has been a New Relic partner for three years. We enjoy working with New Relic, and, more importantly, our customers continue to be delighted with the New Relic observability platform, its capabilities, and the impact it has on the reliability and serviceability of their applications,” said Max Lee, CEO at MegazoneCloud. “As a solution provider in our region, the part of our business focused on New Relic continues to grow significantly each year. We are excited to partner with them during this next expansion of their New Relic partner program."

New Relic’s cloud, channel, and technology partners help customers take a data-driven approach at every stage of the software lifecycle. To partner with New Relic and to learn more about our program, visit our New Relic Partner Stack page. For more information about the New Relic observability platform, visit www.newrelic.com.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS), and Zalora improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

