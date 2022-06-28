Payrailz Announces Reseller Partnership with CU*Answers

GLASTONBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payrailz®, a digital payments company offering smarter, more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions across the United States, announced a strategic reseller partnership with Michigan-based CU*Answers, a leading service provider for credit unions throughout the United States, where they will resell Payrailz’ Bill Pay, P2P, A2A and Pay A Loan services to their credit union clients.

CU*Answers provides services to over 204 credit unions in 28 states plus Washington, D.C., representing 2 million credit union members and over $27 billion in credit union assets. Payrailz will be CU*Answers’ preferred solution for P2P and loan payments for these credit unions and will provide a more modern UX experience for digital payments.

Payrailz enables multiple P2P recipient options, including real time capabilities which include Member to Member, Debit Card, the RTP network and more – making it even easier for members to send money to anyone. Payrailz’ solution provides a modern digital payments experience where AI and machine learning manages monthly bills and transfers for members – its solution also provides the same predictive and proactive experience for members making loan payments via card and/or ACH as well.

“We were very impressed with Payrailz’ vision for AI and the tangible ways they are improving the digital payments experience. Their ability to make payments predictive and proactive could be a game-changer for credit unions and their members,” said Scott Collins, Executive Vice President of National Sales and Marketplace Relationships at CU*Answers. “We also align with their commitment to operational excellence and are confident in Payrailz’ seasoned team to efficiently supply our credit unions with a more modern payments platform that helps them stand out in a competitive payments market.”

CU*Answers is a complete service provider for credit unions, offering a wide array of products to meet rapidly changing needs. Payrailz’ focus on real-time payments and transfers supports this effort to keep up with the latest industry developments and members’ shifting expectations.

“CU*Answers has an incredible network of forward-thinking credit unions. We are looking forward to working with them and proud to support them as they work to provide cutting-edge technology solutions for their members,” said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “Payments are a critical part of any banking relationship, and with so much competition in the payments space today, our solution helps CU*Answers credit unions to stand up to that competition and give their millions of members the best experience available.”

About CU*Answers

CU*Answers offers expertise in implementing technical solutions to operational needs, and is a leader in helping credit unions form strategic alliances and partnerships. CU*Answers provides a wide variety of services for credit unions including its flagship CU*BASE® processing system (online and in-house) and Internet development services featuring It’s Me 247 online and mobile banking. Additional services include web development, network design and security, and image check processing. Founded in 1970, CU*Answers is a 100% credit union-owned cooperative CUSO providing services to credit unions representing over 2 million members and $26 billion in credit union assets. For more information, visit www.cuanswers.com.

About Payrailz®

Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced payment capabilities and experiences, including consumer and business bill pay, external and internal transfers, new account funding, P2P, B2B, B2C, and other related solutions to banks and credit unions. In a society that increasingly has become focused on a “do it for me” culture, Payrailz’ smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives. Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz’ API-first and cloud-native technology engine to offer unique payment solutions to their consumers and businesses. Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit payrailz.com, follow them on Twitter @Payrailz, Facebook or LinkedIn, or contact Mickey Goldwasser at 860.430.9245.