Hewlett Packard Enterprise Adds Even More “Genius” to Evil Geniuses’ Industry Leading Data & Analytics Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a new partnership with Evil Geniuses (EG), one of the original and most iconic professional esports organizations, to deliver cutting-edge technology to advance EG’s journey as a leading gaming entertainment brand. This multi-year agreement will allow Evil Geniuses to augment its data analytics capabilities with HPE’s industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) services and solutions to accelerate and develop its player talent pipeline and identify winning gameplay strategies. Over time this multi-year project will also integrate HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud capabilities and advisory services to power additional advanced AI innovations focused on player performance and enhancement of Evil Geniuses’ speed, agility, and competitive stance.

“ In esports, deriving insights from data to act more quickly is key to winning,” said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “ Our sponsorship of Evil Geniuses unlocks competitive advantage by enabling this innovative esports organization to dive deeper into their gameplay data to more easily identify and perfect winning strategies.”

Evil Geniuses has more than $24 million in all-time earnings and its League of Legends team was recently crowned the LCS 2022 Spring Final Champion. This new partnership with HPE will help EG continue its ongoing commitment to esports success through data-driven insights, leveraging HPE’s edge-to-cloud capabilities.

" Since 2019, EG has invested heavily in the potential of data analytics in esports. This investment has culminated in EG's first LCS championship," said Nicole LaPointe Jameson, Chief Executive Officer of Evil Geniuses. " Our partnership with HPE allows us to continue to be a step ahead of our competition and will revolutionize the way data analytics are applied in competition, scouting, and strategy. We’re proud to utilize HPE’s technology to take our game to the next level.”

Working together, the shared data technology will enable Evil Geniuses to make significant impacts to:

Talent discovery: Use HPE’s advanced data solutions that unlock the value of data wherever it lives, collecting and analyzing worldwide gameplay data in order to identify emergent players

Use HPE’s advanced data solutions that unlock the value of data wherever it lives, collecting and analyzing worldwide gameplay data in order to identify emergent players Talent development: Improve training modules to better develop EG’s athletes and teams

Improve training modules to better develop EG’s athletes and teams Game strategy: Use AI and machine learning to design winning strategies

“ Evil Geniuses is a brand with exciting prospects ahead, and we are thrilled to utilize HPE’s technology to help Evil Geniuses build a lasting championship organization, in addition to aligning our brands on the cutting edge of esports,” said Cyndie Wang, VP of Global Sponsorships & Brand Experience at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

To learn more about HPE’s work with Evil Geniuses, visit the HPE Newsroom.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

About Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses, one of the original and most recognizable professional organizations in esports, was founded over 21 years ago on the belief that passion, commitment, and innovation could transform a beloved interest into a global phenomenon. Today, that same drive and dedication serve as the foundation of our legendary organization. From our top-tier esports teams to our industry-changing technology, our goal has always been—and will continue to be—building champions.