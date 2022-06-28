Octo Metric Wins JV Contract to Support Army Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metric5, a member of the Octo Metric Joint Venture (JV) with Octo, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a CIO SP3 SB contract to support the U.S. Army’s Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) Project Management Support Services (PMSS) program. The five-year contract holds a potential value of $69 million and will enable Metric5 to oversee implementation and strategy of cybersecurity spanning the total life cycle of DCO systems. Metric5 will provide program management to support a full range of required cyber-related advisory assistance and work products for the DCO, ensuring cyber projects meet time, budget, and technical requirements by applying IT and business best practices that meet the demands of DCO as they continue to modernize their systems and enhance security.

DCO is tasked to rapidly deliver innovative and dominant cybers capabilities, as well as tailored solutions for national, joint, and allied partners that rely on defensive cyber solutions, cyber analytics, and tools for detection of cyberthreats.

Metric5 CEO Abu Malik said, “ We are excited to work alongside our partners at Octo and the U.S. Army. Our collaborative teams’ experience in cybersecurity and program management makes for a winning combination. The Octo Metric Joint Venture is providing innovative delivery across Intel and DoD programs which will strengthen our support of DCO's critical mission.”

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven company that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization initiatives within the Federal Government. We are an experienced small business that unites mature, modern capabilities with the dedication and agility of a growing firm. We are headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with employees supporting civilian and defense agencies in multiple locations including Washington D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts. Our focus is the delivery of mission-oriented implementations, operations, and management solutions leveraging Agile DevSecOps, Cloud-centric, quality-first approaches. We provide expertise across COTS, Cloud Services, and open source technologies. Learn more about us at www.metric5.com.