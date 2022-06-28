Octo Metric Wins JV Contract to Support Army Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO)

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, a member of the Octo Metric Joint Venture (JV) with Metric5, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a CIO SP3 SB contract to support the U.S. Army’s Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) Project Management Support Services (PMSS) program. The five-year contract holds a potential value of $69 million and will enable Octo to continue its history of service to DCO by overseeing implementation and strategy of cybersecurity spanning the total life cycle of DCO systems. Octo will provide program management to support a full range of required cyber-related advisory assistance and work products for the DCO, ensuring cyber projects meet time, budget, and technical requirements by applying IT and business best practices that meet the demands of DCO as they continue to modernize their systems and enhance security.

DCO is tasked to rapidly deliver innovative and dominant cybers capabilities, as well as tailored solutions for national, joint, and allied partners that rely on defensive cyber solutions, cyber analytics, and tools for detection of cyberthreats. Octo has supported DCO for more than five years in a variety of capacities. Past projects included providing support for the development of the first soldier-portable cybersecurity platform used by the U.S. Army and a Garrison-based cybersecurity platform, among others.

Octo CEO Mehul Sanghani said, “ We are excited to continue to work alongside our Metric5 partners and deepen our relationship with the U.S. Army DCO. This is a collaborative effort with a track record of proven success. Past projects have demonstrated our ability to meet the needs of DCO and the warfighters they serve. Octo is eager to utilize our teams’ cybersecurity experience, knowledge, and expertise in leading mission-critical projects that protect our warfighters, nation, and allies.”

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission and service first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, Open Source, and Data Science solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octo.us to learn more.