Sionic Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Google Cloud To Host ULink™ Commerce Services Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sionic, a leading provider of omni-commerce, consumer-to-business payments solutions, today announced it has selected Google Cloud as the exclusive provider of cloud services for the nationwide rollout of its real-time, bank-to-bank digital payment service, enabling instant cash deposits from customers to merchants’ accounts at the point of sale.

After an eight-year run with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the hosting of its mobile commerce platform, Sionic chose Google Cloud to underpin its ULink mobile, online, in-store and in-vehicle service experiences.

“We invested a lot of time with the Google Cloud team to thoroughly understand the value and benefits of Google Cloud over AWS,” said Justin Turner, Director of Product for Sionic. “Having that level of interaction and support from knowledgeable, real human beings was a great first impression. Google Cloud’s focus on security, scalability, and sustainability mirrors our objectives as we bring current and future solutions to market. We have greatly decreased our infrastructure management needs and increased our development velocity by using Cloud Run, Cloud SQL and Big Query.”

“The payments industry is increasingly embracing the security and scalability that is offered by cloud technology,” said Yolande Piazza, Vice President, Financial Services, Google Cloud. “We look forward to working with Sionic to enable its bank-to-bank digital payment service and enhance the payments experience for customers.”

Erica Burris, VP Strategy and Product for Sionic, said, “We are anticipating steady, month-over-month transaction volume growth as we connect our Pay-by-Bank service to existing card payment providers already processing billions of transactions annually.”

About Sionic

Atlanta-based Sionic is leading The Great Reallocation in digital payments by delivering instant bank-to-bank transfers from consumers to merchants. Sionic's market first ULink™ is bringing real-time direct deposits to the point of sale via mobile, online, in store or in vehicle experiences. The company has partnered with top financial institution owners of The RTP Network for bank payments and CyberSource, a Visa solution, for secure card payment processing. Merchants accepting real-time payments bypass expensive card swipe fees and receive POS cash deposits immediately. Consumers may receive perks for paying with their bank accounts.

