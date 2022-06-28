JetBlue Travel Products Extends Long-Term Relationship with Allianz Partners USA

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue Travel Products, a subsidiary of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), today announced a multi-year partnership extension with Allianz Partners USA, bolstering their relationship for the busy summer season and beyond. The partnership provides JetBlue customers the ability to protect both their flights and vacation packages with travel insurance. The contract re-affirms Allianz Partners as the official travel insurance provider of JetBlue Airways and JetBlue Travel Products.

JetBlue Travel Products also announced that JetBlue Vacations Travel Experts will now be able to offer Allianz Travel Insurance plans over the phone to customers purchasing JetBlue Vacations packages. Allianz Travel Insurance products* offered by JetBlue Vacations includes Allianz’s Epidemic Endorsement, which covers travelers for cancellations, interruptions and medical emergencies due to illness with COVID-19 or a future epidemic.

Since the onset of the pandemic, JetBlue Travel Products has seen a surge in demand for travel insurance. Customers are thinking about the types of unforeseen circumstances that may impact their trips, and they’re taking precautions to protect their travel investments. Being able to offer customers peace of mind in an uncertain world is central to how JetBlue delivers value for its customers.

“Through our extended partnership with Allianz Partners, we’re giving our customers more insurance options, so they can feel comfortable and prepared for their unique travel needs,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “JetBlue has been proud to partner with Allianz for over a decade because they’re the gold standard in the travel insurance and assistance industry. As we continue to adjust to a constantly changing travel landscape, developing quality products that ensure customers have the appropriate level of support and coverage for their changing needs is at its utmost importance.”

Travel insurance from Allianz Partners can help protect JetBlue customers from losses caused by the unexpected travel problems and medical emergencies that are covered by Allianz’s plans. Through the extended agreement, Allianz will offer JetBlue customers new tailored products specific for their trips, at various price points to accommodate all types of travel. JetBlue customers will continue to have access to Allianz’s industry leading travel insurance products and award-winning 24/7 customer service and travel assistance for flights and vacation packages offered through JetBlue Vacations.

“We’re very proud to extend our partnership with JetBlue and continue to offer their valued customers the award-winning products and services that have been designed with their travelers in mind,” said Jeff Wright, CEO at Allianz Partners USA. “Now more than ever, consumers want to protect their travel experience from unexpected events that may disrupt their trip. Our goal is to provide safety, security, and peace of mind throughout their journey – and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be doing it in partnership with JetBlue.”

About JetBlue Travel Products

JetBlue Travel Products is a wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation, which consists of the JetBlue Vacations brand (offering flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages) and other non-air travel products including Paisly, JetBlue’s homegrown travel website that helps customers who have purchased a JetBlue flight easily find deals relevant to their trip. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a fully dedicated team of more than 300 crewmembers, JetBlue Travel Products builds on the JetBlue brand and brings to market innovative, quality products for customers, while infusing humanity into every step of the travel experience. For more information, visit jetbluevacations.com or paisly.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 110 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. In the United States, the company offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts.

